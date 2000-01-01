2022 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$498,258
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|9/16 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|11 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|202.5/360.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|6.5 L
|Cylinders
|V12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|769 hp @ 8,500 rpm
|Torque
|531 lb-ft @ 6,750 rpm
|Valves
|48
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|191.7 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|89.5 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|82.6 in.
|Height
|44.7 in.
|Wheelbase
|106.3 in.
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Premium leather/alcantara
|yes
|Sport front seats
|yes
|2-way power driver seat
|yes
|4-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|2-way power passenger seat
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Safety
|Dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|High pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Power Feature
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Front door pockets
|yes
|Leather and simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 x 13.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|355/25R Y tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Red Springs w/Lifting System
|+$1,400
|Green Springs w/Lifting System
|+$1,400
|Packages
|Exterior Shiny Version Pack
|+$0
|Exterior Matt Version Pack
|+$0
|Travel Package
|+$1,300
|Safety & Security Options
|Fire Extinguisher
|+$800
|Interior Options
|Contrast Colors - Giallo Taurus
|+$2,800
|Contrast Colors - Arancio Leonis
|+$2,800
|Ultimae Interior - Minimal Trim
|+$0
|Contrast Colors - Blu Amon
|+$2,800
|Contrast Colors - Bronzo
|+$0
|Backing Colors - Blu Amon
|+$3,500
|Backing Colors - Arancio Leonis
|+$3,500
|Backing Colors - Giallo Taurus
|+$3,500
|Contrast Colors - Rosso Alala
|+$2,800
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Pillars
|+$1,300
|Backing Colors - Grigio Cronus
|+$0
|Contrast Colors - Verde Fauns
|+$2,800
|Seat Belt - Grigio Sirius
|+$1,800
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Door Panels
|+$1,300
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Steering Wheel
|+$2,100
|Stitching Colors - Verde Fauns
|+$1,000
|Stitching Colors - Blu Amon
|+$1,000
|Stitching Colors - Bronzo
|+$0
|Stitching Colors - Rosso Alala
|+$1,000
|Stitching Colors - Giallo Taurus
|+$1,000
|Backing Colors - Verde Fauns
|+$3,500
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Sill Covers
|+$1,300
|Backing Colors - Rosso Alala
|+$3,500
|Seat Belt - Avorio Lilium
|+$1,800
|Stitching Colors - Arancio Leonis
|+$1,000
|Stitching Colors - Silver
|+$0
|Garage Door Opener
|+$700
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Roof Liner
|+$700
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Lower Dashboard
|+$700
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Upper Dashboard
|+$700
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Rear Bench
|+$3,800
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Tunnel and Console
|+$1,300
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Seats
|+$3,900
|Ultimae Interior - Extended Leather
|+$2,000
|Seat Belt - Giallo Taurus
|+$1,800
|Seat Belt - Blu Delphinus
|+$1,800
|Seat Belt - Verde Fauns
|+$1,800
|Carbon Fiber Door Panel
|+$4,900
|Seat Belt - Blu Cepheus
|+$1,800
|Lamborghini Telemetry
|+$2,100
|Seat Belt - Marrone Elpis
|+$1,800
|Seat Belt - Rosso Alala
|+$1,800
|"Sensonum" Premium Sound System
|+$4,200
|Seat Belt - Rosso Efesto
|+$1,800
|Seat Belt - Arancio Leonis
|+$1,800
|Exterior Options
|Color Categories - Arancio
|+$1,100
|Ultimae Full Livery for Shiny or Matt Exterior Colors
|+$7,000
|Color Categories - Verde Scandal
|+$1,100
|Color Categories - Blu
|+$1,100
|Color Categories - Bianco
|+$0
|Color Categories - Giallo
|+$1,100
|Color Categories - Rosso
|+$1,100
|Color Categories - Bronzo
|+$0
|Exterior Tone on Tone for Matt
|+$9,100
|Silver Central Lock
|+$1,400
|Blue Central Lock
|+$1,400
|Diantus Forged 20"/21" Gold Shiny
|+$7,000
|Diantus Forged 20"/21" Titanium Matt
|+$7,000
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Rear
|yes
|Leirion Forged 20"/21" Bronze Matt
|+$5,200
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Front
|yes
|Diantus Forged 20"/21" White Shiny
|+$7,000
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Side
|yes
|Diantus Forged 20"/21" Black Matt
|+$7,000
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Top
|yes
|Exterior Tone on Tone for Shiny
|+$9,100
|Without Livery
|+$0
|Windscreen Frame and Roof in Carbon Shiny
|+$10,500
|C-Pillar Intakes and Front Bonnet Air Outlets in Carbon Matt
|+$5,600
|Color Categories - Verde
|+$1,100
|Windscreen Frame and Roof in Carbon Matt
|+$10,500
|C-Pillar Intakes and Front Bonnet Air Outlets in Carbon Shiny
|+$5,600
|Transparent Protective Film
|+$3,500
|Leirion Forged 20"/21" Titanium Matt
|+$7,000
|Engine Bonnet Lamelle in Carbon Matt
|+$7,600
|Nireo Forged 20"/21" Shiny Black
|+$7,000
|Light Green Calipers
|+$2,500
|Blue Calipers
|+$2,500
|Black Calipers
|+$1,400
|Bronze Calipers
|+$1,400
|Red Central Lock
|+$0
|Red Calipers
|+$1,400
|Gold Central Lock
|+$1,400
|Nireo Forged 20"/21" Bronze Matt
|+$7,000
|Nireo Forged 20"/21" Bronze Shiny
|+$7,000
|Nireo Forged 20"/21" Titanium Matt
|+$5,200
|Side Mirrors in Carbon Shiny
|+$2,800
|Fixed Air Intake in Carbon Matt
|+$3,500
|Orange Calipers
|+$1,400
|Fixed Air Intake in Carbon Shiny
|+$3,500
|Engine Details in Carbon Fiber
|+$5,600
|Pirelli P-Zero 20''/21''Tyres
|+$0
|Arancio Dac Central Lock
|+$1,400
|Engine Bonnet Lamelle in Carbon Shiny
|+$7,600
|Side Mirrors in Carbon Matt
|+$2,800
|Carbon Wheel Cap
|+$800
|Yellow Calipers
|+$1,400
|Green Calipers
|+$1,400
|Leirion Forged 20"/21" Bronze Shiny
|+$5,200
|Leirion Forged 20"/21" Shiny Black
|+$5,200
|Matt Black Tailpipes
|+$1,400
|Diantus Forged 20"/21" Shiny Black
|+$1,800
