2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$573,966
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|10 mpg
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|10 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|9/15 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|202.5/337.5 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Base engine size
|6.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Horsepower
|759 hp @ 8,500 rpm
|Torque
|531 lb-ft @ 6,750 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|48
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Dimensions
|Curb weight
|3,472 lbs.
|Height
|44.7 in.
|Length
|194.6 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|82.6 in.
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 x 13.0 in. wheels
|yes
|355/25R Y tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
