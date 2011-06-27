Skip to main content
2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Aventador
Overview
Starting MSRP
$573,966
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG10 mpg
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG10 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/15 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)202.5/337.5 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Base engine size6.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Horsepower759 hp @ 8,500 rpm
Torque531 lb-ft @ 6,750 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves48
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Dimensions
Curb weight3,472 lbs.
Height44.7 in.
Length194.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors82.6 in.
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 13.0 in. wheelsyes
355/25R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
