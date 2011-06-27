Skip to main content
2021 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible

MSRP range: $573,966
Total MSRP$577,661
Edmunds suggests you pay$577,661
FAQ

Is the Lamborghini Aventador a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Aventador both on the road and at the track.

What's new in the 2021 Lamborghini Aventador?

  • The Aventador is essentially unchanged for 2021
  • Part of the first Aventador generation introduced for 2011
Is the Lamborghini Aventador reliable?

Is the 2021 Lamborghini Aventador a good car?

How much should I pay for a 2021 Lamborghini Aventador?

The least-expensive 2021 Lamborghini Aventador is the 2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $573,966.

Other versions include:

  • SVJ Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM) which starts at $573,966
What are the different models of Lamborghini Aventador?

2021 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible Overview

The 2021 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible is offered in the following styles: SVJ Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM). The 2021 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 7-speed automated manual.

What do people think of the 2021 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Aventador Convertible.

Pros

  • Howling V12 engine is worth the price of admission
  • Extroverted supercar styling
  • The last truly exotic supercar

Cons

  • Uncomfortable for long trips
  • Some flexibility required to get in and out
  • Nonexistent rear visibility

What's a good price for a New 2021 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible?

2021 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible SVJ Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM)

What is the MPG of a 2021 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible?

2021 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible SVJ Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
10 mpg compined MPG,
9 city MPG/15 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG10
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement6.5 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase106.3 in.
Length194.6 in.
WidthN/A
Height44.7 in.
Curb Weight3472 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lamborghini Aventador?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

