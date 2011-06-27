  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Aventador
  4. 2020 Lamborghini Aventador
  5. Specs & Features

2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Specs & Features

More about the 2020 Aventador
More about the 2020 Aventador
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$517,770
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG10
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG10
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)8/14 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)180.0/315.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size6.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Horsepower770 hp @ 8500 rpm
Torque531 lb-ft @ 6750 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves48
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Packages
Travel Package +$1,300
Visibility and Light Package +$1,800
Carbon Skin Package +$4,200
Style Package +$8,400
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Ad Personam Composition "Saturno" +$8,400
Ad Personam Composition "Giove" +$9,800
Ad Personam Composition "Mercurio" +$7,000
Ad Personam Composition "Marte" +$12,600
SVJ Interior - Color Upon Choice +$3,200
Ad Personam Leather Interior +$4,900
SVJ Interior - Ad Personam Color Selection +$4,200
Stitching Color Out of Range +$2,800
Cross Stitching +$1,400
Extended Stitching +$1,400
Lamborghini Telemetry +$2,100
Garage Door Opener +$800
"Sensonum" Premium Sound System +$4,200
Steering Wheel Customized +$2,100
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Full Alcantara +$1,500
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Perforated Leather Inserts +$1,500
Stitching on Steering Wheel Different From Selected Color +$1,100
Tricolor Stitching on Steering Wheel +$2,100
Kickplate w/Colored Light - Italian Flag +$2,100
Carbon Fiber Kickplate w/Colored Writing (No Light) +$1,400
Kickplate w/Colored Light +$2,100
Colored Footplates in Aluminium Painted in Ad Personam Colors- Upon Choice +$2,100
Dedication Plate w/Italian Flag Painted +$1,400
Aluminum Footplate Ad Personam Color +$2,100
Dedication Plates +$1,400
Aluminum Footplate Colored +$1,400
Carbon Footplate +$1,400
Seat Belt - Grigio Sirius +$1,800
Seat Belt - Marrone Elpis +$1,800
Seat Belt - Rosso Alala +$1,800
Seat Belt - Rosso Efesto +$1,800
Seat Belt - Arancio Leonis +$1,800
Seat Belt - Verde Fauns +$1,800
Seat Belt - Giallo Taurus +$1,800
SVJ Logo on Seats Colored w/Ad Personam Contrast Colors - Upon Choice +$1,400
Interior SVJ Logo - Ad Personam Color +$1,400
Colored Interior SVJ Logo +$700
Lamborghini Logo on Headrest Customized +$1,400
Seat Belt - Avorio Lilium +$1,800
Seat Belt - Blu Cepheus +$1,800
Seat Belt - Blu Delphinus +$1,800
Embroidered Italian Flag +$1,400
Electric and Heated Comfort Seats w/Carbon Details +$4,200
Ad Personam Composition "Venere" +$12,600
Ad Personam Composition "Urano" +$12,600
Ad Personam Alcantara Interior +$5,600
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
SVJ Logo - Black (Painted) +$8,400
SVJ Logo - Ad Personam (Painted) +$11,200
Italian Flag Upper Livery (Matt/Shiny) - SVJ +$28,000
SVJ Logo - Silver (Sticker) +$3,500
SVJ Logo - Silver (Painted) +$8,400
SVJ Logo - Black (Sticker) +$3,500
Transparent Protective Film +$3,500
Mirror Housings in Shiny Blackyes
Mirror Housings in Shiny Carbon +$2,800
Engine Details in Carbon Fiber +$5,600
Red Brake Calipers +$1,400
Black Brake Calipers +$1,400
Yellow Brake Calipers +$1,400
Brake Calipers (Light Green, Blue) +$2,500
Ad Personam Brake Calipers +$1,100
Bronze Calipers +$1,400
Green Brake Calipers +$1,400
Orange Brake Calipers +$1,400
Pirelli P-Zero 20''/21''Tyresyes
Nireo Forged 20"/21" Shiny Black w/Central Locking +$4,200
Diantus forged 20"/21" in Ad Personam Colors +$4,200
Rocker Cover in Carbon Shiny +$6,700
Diantus Forged 20"/21" Silver +$4,300
Rocker Cover in Carbon Matt +$6,700
Rocker Cover in Shiny Blackyes
Gold Central Lock +$1,400
Red Central Lockyes
Leirion Forged 20"/21" Bronze +$5,200
Leirion Forged 20"/21" Shiny Black +$5,200
Mirrors w/Italian Flag Livery +$2,100
Mirrors w/Painted Pinstripe +$2,100
Mirrors Housings in Different Color (Matt/Shiny) +$1,100
Mirror Housings in Carbon Matt +$2,800
Diantus Forged 20"/21" Shiny Black +$6,200
Carbon Wheel Cap +$800
Exterior Details in Shiny Blackyes
Exterior Details in Carbon Shiny +$7,100
Exterior Details in Carbon Mat +$7,100
Dimensions
Dimensions
Curb weight3362 lbs.
Height44.7 in.
Length194.6 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width82.6 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco Isis
  • Nero Aldebaran
  • Ad Personam (Special Tie Colors)
  • Rosso Mars
  • Blu Nila - Glittered color
  • New Giallo Orion
  • Arancio Atlas
  • Verde Mantis
Interior Colors
  • Nero Cosmus/Arancio Leonis, leather/alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Blu Cepheus, leather/alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Blu Sideris, leather/alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Bianco Polar, leather/alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Verde Ulysses, leather/alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Rosso Alala, leather/alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Giallo Taurus, leather/alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Bianco Leda, leather/alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Grigio Cronus, leather/alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Verde Fauns, leather/alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Blu Amon, leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 13.0 in. wheelsyes
355/25R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars