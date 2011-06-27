2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$517,770
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|10
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|10
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|8/14 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|180.0/315.0 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|6.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Horsepower
|770 hp @ 8500 rpm
|Torque
|531 lb-ft @ 6750 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|48
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Packages
|Travel Package
|+$1,300
|Visibility and Light Package
|+$1,800
|Carbon Skin Package
|+$4,200
|Style Package
|+$8,400
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Ad Personam Composition "Saturno"
|+$8,400
|Ad Personam Composition "Giove"
|+$9,800
|Ad Personam Composition "Mercurio"
|+$7,000
|Ad Personam Composition "Marte"
|+$12,600
|SVJ Interior - Color Upon Choice
|+$3,200
|Ad Personam Leather Interior
|+$4,900
|SVJ Interior - Ad Personam Color Selection
|+$4,200
|Stitching Color Out of Range
|+$2,800
|Cross Stitching
|+$1,400
|Extended Stitching
|+$1,400
|Lamborghini Telemetry
|+$2,100
|Garage Door Opener
|+$800
|"Sensonum" Premium Sound System
|+$4,200
|Steering Wheel Customized
|+$2,100
|Multifunction Steering Wheel in Full Alcantara
|+$1,500
|Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Perforated Leather Inserts
|+$1,500
|Stitching on Steering Wheel Different From Selected Color
|+$1,100
|Tricolor Stitching on Steering Wheel
|+$2,100
|Kickplate w/Colored Light - Italian Flag
|+$2,100
|Carbon Fiber Kickplate w/Colored Writing (No Light)
|+$1,400
|Kickplate w/Colored Light
|+$2,100
|Colored Footplates in Aluminium Painted in Ad Personam Colors- Upon Choice
|+$2,100
|Dedication Plate w/Italian Flag Painted
|+$1,400
|Aluminum Footplate Ad Personam Color
|+$2,100
|Dedication Plates
|+$1,400
|Aluminum Footplate Colored
|+$1,400
|Carbon Footplate
|+$1,400
|Seat Belt - Grigio Sirius
|+$1,800
|Seat Belt - Marrone Elpis
|+$1,800
|Seat Belt - Rosso Alala
|+$1,800
|Seat Belt - Rosso Efesto
|+$1,800
|Seat Belt - Arancio Leonis
|+$1,800
|Seat Belt - Verde Fauns
|+$1,800
|Seat Belt - Giallo Taurus
|+$1,800
|SVJ Logo on Seats Colored w/Ad Personam Contrast Colors - Upon Choice
|+$1,400
|Interior SVJ Logo - Ad Personam Color
|+$1,400
|Colored Interior SVJ Logo
|+$700
|Lamborghini Logo on Headrest Customized
|+$1,400
|Seat Belt - Avorio Lilium
|+$1,800
|Seat Belt - Blu Cepheus
|+$1,800
|Seat Belt - Blu Delphinus
|+$1,800
|Embroidered Italian Flag
|+$1,400
|Electric and Heated Comfort Seats w/Carbon Details
|+$4,200
|Ad Personam Composition "Venere"
|+$12,600
|Ad Personam Composition "Urano"
|+$12,600
|Ad Personam Alcantara Interior
|+$5,600
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
|SVJ Logo - Black (Painted)
|+$8,400
|SVJ Logo - Ad Personam (Painted)
|+$11,200
|Italian Flag Upper Livery (Matt/Shiny) - SVJ
|+$28,000
|SVJ Logo - Silver (Sticker)
|+$3,500
|SVJ Logo - Silver (Painted)
|+$8,400
|SVJ Logo - Black (Sticker)
|+$3,500
|Transparent Protective Film
|+$3,500
|Mirror Housings in Shiny Black
|yes
|Mirror Housings in Shiny Carbon
|+$2,800
|Engine Details in Carbon Fiber
|+$5,600
|Red Brake Calipers
|+$1,400
|Black Brake Calipers
|+$1,400
|Yellow Brake Calipers
|+$1,400
|Brake Calipers (Light Green, Blue)
|+$2,500
|Ad Personam Brake Calipers
|+$1,100
|Bronze Calipers
|+$1,400
|Green Brake Calipers
|+$1,400
|Orange Brake Calipers
|+$1,400
|Pirelli P-Zero 20''/21''Tyres
|yes
|Nireo Forged 20"/21" Shiny Black w/Central Locking
|+$4,200
|Diantus forged 20"/21" in Ad Personam Colors
|+$4,200
|Rocker Cover in Carbon Shiny
|+$6,700
|Diantus Forged 20"/21" Silver
|+$4,300
|Rocker Cover in Carbon Matt
|+$6,700
|Rocker Cover in Shiny Black
|yes
|Gold Central Lock
|+$1,400
|Red Central Lock
|yes
|Leirion Forged 20"/21" Bronze
|+$5,200
|Leirion Forged 20"/21" Shiny Black
|+$5,200
|Mirrors w/Italian Flag Livery
|+$2,100
|Mirrors w/Painted Pinstripe
|+$2,100
|Mirrors Housings in Different Color (Matt/Shiny)
|+$1,100
|Mirror Housings in Carbon Matt
|+$2,800
|Diantus Forged 20"/21" Shiny Black
|+$6,200
|Carbon Wheel Cap
|+$800
|Exterior Details in Shiny Black
|yes
|Exterior Details in Carbon Shiny
|+$7,100
|Exterior Details in Carbon Mat
|+$7,100
|Dimensions
|Curb weight
|3362 lbs.
|Height
|44.7 in.
|Length
|194.6 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|Width
|82.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 x 13.0 in. wheels
|yes
|355/25R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
