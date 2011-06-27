  1. Home
2020 Lamborghini Aventador S Specs & Features

More about the 2020 Aventador
Overview
Starting MSRP
$417,826
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG11
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG11
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/15 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)202.5/337.5 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size6.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Horsepower740 hp @ 8400 rpm
Torque509 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves48
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Style Package +$1,700
Lower Exterior Carbon Fiber Package +$19,200
Exterior Carbon w/Style Package +$20,900
Smoker Package +$500
Visibility and Light Package +$1,800
Travel Package +$1,100
Full Interior Carbon Fiber Package +$12,200
Branding Package w/Lamborghini Shield Embroidered on Leather +$1,100
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ad Personam Composition "Lava" w/Different Ad Personam Contrast Color +$9,400
Rosso Alala Interior +$4,900
Elegante Interior +$2,400
Unicolor Interior in Alcantara +$1,000
Sportivo Interior +$2,400
Ad Personam Composition "Gem Stone" +$10,300
Ad Personam Composition "Cherry Blossom" +$10,300
Ad Personam Leather Interior +$4,900
Ad Personam Composition "Wave" +$14,800
Rosso Alala Stitching +$2,800
Sportivo Interior w/Alcantara +$2,900
Stitching Color Out of Range +$2,800
Q-Citura w/Full Alcantara Cabin Upgrade +$6,300
S-Trim w/Full Leather Cabin Upgrade +$5,500
Extended Stitching +$1,400
Q-Citura Ad Personam +$1,400
Lamborghini Telemetry +$2,100
S-Trim w/Full Alcantara Cabin Upgrade +$6,300
Garage Door Opener +$800
Carbon Skin w/Full Leather Cabin Upgrade +$6,200
Full Leather Cabin Upgrade +$2,000
"Sensonum" Premium Sound System +$4,200
Full Alcantara Cabin Upgrade +$2,800
S-Trim and Carbon Skin w/Full Alcantara Cabin Upgrade +$10,500
S-Trim and Carbon Skin w/Full Leather Cabin Upgrade +$9,700
Carbon Skin w/Full Alcantara Cabin Upgrade +$7,000
Q-Citura w/Full Leather Cabin Upgrade +$5,500
Colored Optional Stitching +$1,000
Steering Wheel Customized +$2,100
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts +$800
Stitching on Steering Wheel Different From Selected Color +$1,100
Tricolor Stitching on Steering Wheel +$2,100
Kickplate w/Colored Light - Italian Flag +$2,100
Carbon Fiber Kickplate w/Colored Writing (No Light) +$1,400
Kickplate w/Colored Light +$2,100
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts +$800
Dedication Plate w/Italian Flag Painted +$1,400
Dedication Plates +$1,400
Seat Details in Carbon Fiber +$4,900
Colored Carpets and Floor Mats +$2,200
Floor Mats w/Embroidered Writing Aventador S +$2,500
Floor Mats Customized w/Leather Piping and Stitching +$1,400
Seat Belt - Grigio Sirius +$1,800
Seat Belt - Marrone Elpis +$1,800
Seat Belt - Rosso Alala +$1,800
Seat Belt - Rosso Efesto +$1,800
Interior Details in High Gloss Black +$1,100
Seat Belt - Arancio Leonis +$1,800
Seat Belt - Verde Fauns +$1,800
Seat Belt - Giallo Taurus +$1,800
Phone Holderyes
Lamborghini Logo on Headrest Customized +$1,400
Seat Belt - Avorio Lilium +$1,800
Seat Belt - Blu Cepheus +$1,800
Seat Belt - Blu Delphinus +$1,800
Embroidered Italian Flag +$1,400
Sport Bucket Seats +$7,200
Fully Electric and Heated Seats +$4,200
Ad Personam Alcantara Interior +$5,600
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Dione Forged 20"/21" Shiny Diamond Finished +$2,800
Dione Forged 20"/21" Matt Titanium +$1,800
Dione Forged 20"/21" Shiny Black +$1,800
Exterior Details in Shiny Carbon +$6,700
Italian Flag Upper Livery (Matt/Shiny) +$25,200
Transparent Protective Film +$3,500
Mirror Housings in Shiny Black +$800
Mirror Housings in Shiny Carbon +$2,800
Italian Flag Lateral Livery (Matt/Shiny) +$25,200
T-Engine Cover in Carbon Fiber +$2,700
X-Frame in Carbon Fiber +$5,500
Carbon Fiber Engine Bonnet +$7,600
Transparent Engine Bonnet +$7,600
Red Brake Calipers +$1,400
Black Brake Calipers +$1,400
Yellow Brake Calipers +$1,400
Carbon Fiber Engine Bay Trim +$4,500
Brake Calipers (Light Green, Blue) +$2,500
Ad Personam Brake Calipers +$1,100
Green Brake Calipers +$1,400
Orange Brake Calipers +$1,400
Diantus forged 20"/21" in Ad Personam Colors +$4,200
Gold Central Lock +$1,400
Mirrors w/Italian Flag Livery +$2,100
Mirrors w/Painted Pinstripe +$2,100
Mirrors Housings in Different Color (Matt/Shiny) +$1,100
Dione Forged 20"/21" Diamond Finish in Titanium Matt +$4,200
Dione Forged 20"/21" in Ad Personam Colors +$4,200
Dione Forged 20"/21" Matt Black +$4,200
Diantus Forged 20"/21" Shiny Black w/Red Central Locking +$6,700
Diantus Forged 20"/21" Shiny Black w/Black Central Locking +$6,200
Carbon Wheel Cap +$800
Diantus Forged 20"/21" Silver w/Black Central Locking +$4,300
Diantus Forged 20"/21" Silver w/Red Central Locking +$4,900
Roof in Visible Carbon Fiber Matt +$28,000
Roof in Visible Carbon Fiber Shiny +$28,000
Exterior Details in Visible Carbon Fiber w/o Rear Fixed Air Intake in Body Color +$4,200
Dimensions
Curb weight3472 lbs.
Height44.7 in.
Length188.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nero Pegaso Metallic
  • Grigio Antares Metallic
  • Blu Nereid Metallic
  • Grigio Estoque Metallic
  • Giallo Spica
  • Bianco Isis
  • Nero Aldebaran
  • Azzuro Thetys Metallic
  • Ad Personam (Special Tie Colors)
  • Blu Nila - Glittered color
  • Two Tone Shiny Black (Ad Personam)
  • New Giallo Orion
  • Arancio Atlas
  • Verde Mantis
  • Arancio Argos
Interior Colors
  • Marrone Elpis Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Dryope Sportivo, alcantara
  • Terra Emilia Elegante, leather
  • Terra Semele Elegante, leather
  • Terra Dirce Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Dryope Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, alcantara
  • Sabbia Nefertem Elegante, leather
  • Marrone Elpis Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 13.0 in. wheelsyes
355/25R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
