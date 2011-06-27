  1. Home
2019 Lamborghini Aventador S Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$417,826
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG11
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)202.5/337.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l
Horsepower729 hp @ 8400 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Visibility and Light Packageyes
Full Interior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Branding Package w/Lamborghini Shield Embroidered on Leatheryes
Travel Packageyes
Style Packageyes
Exterior Carbon Fiber Package (Lower Part)yes
Exterior Carbon Fiber Package (Lower Part) w/Style Packageyes
Smoker Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Sun sensoryes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sportivo Interior w/Alcantarayes
Q-Citura w/Full Leather Cabin Upgradeyes
Carbon Skin w/Full Alcantara Cabin Upgradeyes
Carbon Skin w/Full Leather Cabin Upgradeyes
Unicolor Interior in Alcantarayes
Lamborghini Telemetryyes
Sportivo Interioryes
Elegante Interioryes
Garage Door Openeryes
Q-Citura w/Full Alcantara Cabin Upgradeyes
S-Trim w/Full Alcantara Cabin Upgradeyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsyes
Full Alcantara Cabin Upgradeyes
S-Trim and Carbon Skin w/Full Alcantara Cabin Upgradeyes
"Sensonum" Premium Sound Systemyes
S-Trim and Carbon Skin w/Full Leather Cabin Upgradeyes
Full Leather Cabin Upgradeyes
Interior Details in High Gloss Blackyes
Phone Holderyes
Sport Bucket Seatsyes
Colored Optional Stitchingyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyes
Fully Electric and Heated Seatsyes
S-Trim w/Full Leather Cabin Upgradeyes
Seat Details in Carbon Fiberyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Rims Dione Forged 20"/21" High Gloss Blackyes
X-Frame in Carbon Fiberyes
Orange Brake Calipersyes
Transparent Engine Bonnetyes
Rear View Mirrors in High Gloss Blackyes
T-Shaped Engine Cover in Carbon Fiberyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Bonnetyes
Red Rear Suspension Springsyes
Rims Diantus Forged 20"/21" Silver w/Black Central Lockingyes
Rims Diantus Forged 20"/21" High Gloss Black w/Red Central Lockingyes
Yellow Brake Calipersyes
Wheel Cap Cover in Visible Carbon Fiberyes
Rear View Mirrors in Carbon Fiberyes
Exterior Details in Visible Carbon Fiberyes
Rims Dione Forged 20"/21" Matt Titaniumyes
Rims Dione High Gloss Black Diamond Finishedyes
Green Brake Calipersyes
Black Brake Calipersyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Rims Diantus Forged 20"/21" High Gloss Black w/Black Central Lockingyes
Green Rear Suspension Springsyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Bay Trimyes
Rims Diantus Forged 20"/21" w/Red Central Lockingyes
Measurements
Height44.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Length188.9 in.
Width80.0 in.
Curb weight3472 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nero Pegaso Metallic
  • Grigio Estoque Metallic
  • Arancio Argos Pearl Effect
  • Grigio Antares Metallic
  • Bianco Isis
  • Verde Mantis Pearl Effect
  • Arancio Atlas Pearl Effect
  • Nero Aldebaran
  • Azzuro Thetys Metallic
  • New Giallo Orion Pearl Effect
  • Blu Nila Glittered
  • Giallo Spica
  • Blu Nereid Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo, leather
  • Marrone Elpis Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Dryope Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo, leather
  • Sabbia Nefertem Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, alcantara
  • Terra Dirce Elegante, leather
  • Terra Semele Elegante, leather
  • Terra Emilia Elegante, leather
  • Marrone Elpis Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Dryope Sportivo, alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Performance tiresyes
355/25R Z tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 13.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
