Used 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce Features & Specs
|Overview
See Aventador Inventory
Starting MSRP
$490,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$490,700
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$490,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|261.8/428.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$490,700
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.5 l
|Horsepower
|750 hp @ 8400 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$490,700
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$490,700
|Travel Package
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$490,700
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|suede and leather steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$490,700
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$490,700
|Steering Wheel in Full Alcantara
|yes
|Rear View Camera
|yes
|Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Smooth Leather Inserts
|yes
|Fully Electric and Heated Seats w/Details in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|SV Interior - Color Upon Choice
|yes
|"Sensonum" Premium Sound System
|yes
|Navigation and Infotainment System
|yes
|SV Interior - Ad Personam Color
|yes
|Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Perforated Leather Inserts
|yes
|Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|Carbon Skin Package
|yes
|Homelink
|yes
|Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Perforated Leather Inserts
|yes
|Footplate in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Multifunction Steering Wheel in Full Alcantara
|yes
|Branding Package w/Alcantara
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$490,700
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$490,700
|alcantara
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$490,700
|Yellow Brake Calipers Ad Personam
|yes
|20" Front and 21" Rear High Gloss Black w/Red Central Locking
|yes
|Orange Brake Calipers
|yes
|Grey Brake Calipers
|yes
|Transparent Engine Bonnet
|yes
|Orange Brake Calipers Ad Personam
|yes
|Small SV Logo (Sticker)
|yes
|20" Front and 21" Rear High Gloss Black w/Black Central Locking
|yes
|Fixed Rear Air Intake in Visible Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Yellow Brake Calipers
|yes
|Big SV Logo Painted
|yes
|Small SV Logo Painted
|yes
|Red Brake Calipers Ad Personam
|yes
|Big SV Logo (Sticker)
|yes
|Engine Area in Carbon Fiber (T-Shaped and X-Frame)
|yes
|Red Brake Calipers
|yes
|20" Front and 21" Rear P ZERO Tires
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$490,700
|Height
|44.7 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|Length
|190.4 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3362 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$490,700
|Exterior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$490,700
|Performance tires
|yes
|355/25R Z tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 x 13.0 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Aventador
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$490,700
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
Related Used 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic