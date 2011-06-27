  1. Home
Used 2017 Lamborghini Aventador Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV12V12V12
Combined MPG131213
Total Seating222
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg10/16 mpg11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/428.4 mi.238.0/380.8 mi.261.8/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Combined MPG131213
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l6.5 l6.5 l
Horsepower700 hp @ 8250 rpm700 hp @ 8250 rpm750 hp @ 8400 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.41.0 ft.41.0 ft.
Valves484848
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Full Interior Carbon Fiber Packageyesyesno
Front Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyesyesno
Travel Packageyesyesyes
Park Assistance (Parking Sensors and Rear View Camera)yesyesno
Rear Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyesyesno
Interior Carbon Fiber Packageyesyesno
Smoker Packageyesyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
USB with external media controlyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesno
memory card slotyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesno
4 total speakersyesyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Sun sensoryesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
electric power steeringyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesno
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
suede and leather steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Sportivo Interior w/Alcantarayesyesno
Branding Package w/Leatheryesyesno
"Sensonum" Premium Sound Systemyesyesyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Smooth Leatheryesyesno
Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsyesyesno
Colored Optional Stitchingyesyesno
Roof Lining and Pillars in Alcantara w/Q-Citurayesnono
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyesyesno
Fire Extinguisheryesyesyes
Elegante Plus Interioryesyesno
Q-citura Interior on Leatheryesyesno
Homelinkyesyesyes
Sportivo Interioryesyesno
Elegante Interioryesyesno
Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyesyesno
Q-citura Interior on Alcantarayesyesno
Fully Electric and Heated Seatsyesyesno
Seat Details in Carbon Fiberyesyesno
Branding Package w/Alcantarayesyesyes
Roof Lining and Pillars in Alcantarayesnono
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsyesyesno
Steering Wheel in Full Alcantaranonoyes
Rear View Cameranonoyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Smooth Leather Insertsnonoyes
Fully Electric and Heated Seats w/Details in Carbon Fibernonoyes
SV Interior - Color Upon Choicenonoyes
Navigation and Infotainment Systemnonoyes
SV Interior - Ad Personam Colornonoyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Perforated Leather Insertsnonoyes
Carbon Skin Packagenonoyes
Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Perforated Leather Insertsnonoyes
Footplate in Carbon Fibernonoyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Full Alcantaranonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesno
2 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
premium leatheryesyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
2 -way power driver seatyesyesno
alcantaranonoyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Yellow Brake Calipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
Orange Brake Calipersyesyesyes
Grey Brake Calipersyesyesyes
Transparent Engine Bonnetyesyesyes
T-Shaped Engine Cover in Carbon Fiberyesyesno
Carbon Fiber Engine Bonnetyesnono
Orange Brake Calipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
19" Front and 20" Rear Iperione High Gloss Black Rimsyesyesno
Exterior Details in Carbon Fiber Smallyesyesno
Yellow Brake Calipersyesyesyes
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged Matte Titanium Rimsyesyesno
X-Frame Carbon Fiberyesyesno
Red Brake Calipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged High Gloss Black Rimsyesyesno
Red Brake Calipersyesyesyes
20" Front and 21" Rear P ZERO Tiresyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Bay Trimyesyesno
20" Front and 21" Rear Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Sport Tiresyesyesno
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged Silver Rimsyesyesno
Removable Hard Top in Visible Carbon Fiber (Glossy)noyesno
Removable Hard Top in Carbon Forged Compositenoyesno
Removable Hard Top in High Gloss Blacknoyesno
20" Front and 21" Rear High Gloss Black w/Red Central Lockingnonoyes
Small SV Logo (Sticker)nonoyes
20" Front and 21" Rear High Gloss Black w/Black Central Lockingnonoyes
Fixed Rear Air Intake in Visible Carbon Fibernonoyes
Big SV Logo Paintednonoyes
Small SV Logo Paintednonoyes
Big SV Logo (Sticker)nonoyes
Engine Area in Carbon Fiber (T-Shaped and X-Frame)nonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Height44.7 in.44.7 in.44.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Length188.2 in.188.2 in.190.4 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Curb weight3472 lbs.3583 lbs.3362 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Exterior Colors
  • Nero Aldebaran
  • Blu Hera Metallic
  • Bianco Isis
  • Grigio Antares Metallic
  • Nero Pegaso Metallic
  • Arancio Atlas Pearl Effect
  • Giallo Orion Pearl Effect
  • Giallo Evros
  • Grigio Estoque Metallic
  • Arancio Argos Pearl Effect
  • Azzuro Thetys Metallic
  • Nero Aldebaran
  • Blu Hera Metallic
  • Bianco Isis
  • Grigio Antares Metallic
  • Nero Pegaso Metallic
  • Arancio Atlas Pearl Effect
  • Giallo Orion Pearl Effect
  • Giallo Evros
  • Grigio Estoque Metallic
  • Arancio Argos Pearl Effect
  • Azzuro Thetys Metallic
  • Nero Aldebaran
  • Bianco Isis
  • Arancio Atlas Pearl Effect
  • Giallo Orion Pearl Effect
  • Verde Ithaca Pearl Effect
  • Rosso Bia Ad Personam
  • Blu Sideris Ad Personam
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
335/30R Z tiresyesyesno
Performance tiresyesyesyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
355/25R Z tiresnonoyes
21 x 13.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$399,500
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Starting MSRP
$490,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
