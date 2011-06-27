  1. Home
Used 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce Roadster Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Aventador
Overview
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$535,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$535,500
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l
Horsepower750 hp @ 8400 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$535,500
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Travel Packageyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Sun sensoryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$535,500
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Steering Wheel in Full Alcantarayes
Rear View Camerayes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Smooth Leather Insertsyes
Fully Electric and Heated Seats w/Details in Carbon Fiberyes
SV Interior - Color Upon Choiceyes
"Sensonum" Premium Sound Systemyes
SV Interior - Ad Persona Coloryes
Navigation and Infotainment Systemyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Perforated Leather Insertsyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Carbon Skin Packageyes
Q-citura Interior on Leatheryes
Homelinkyes
Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyes
Footplate in Carbon Fiberyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Full Alcantarayes
Branding Package w/Alcantarayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$535,500
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$535,500
alcantarayes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Yellow Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
20" Front and 21" Rear High Gloss Black w/Red Central Lockingyes
Orange Brake Calipersyes
Grey Brake Calipersyes
Transparent Engine Bonnetyes
Removable Hard Top in Visible Carbon Fiberyes
Orange Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
20" Front and 21" Rear High Gloss Black w/Black Central Lockingyes
Small SV Logo (Sticker)yes
Fixed Rear Air Intake in Visible Carbon Fiberyes
Yellow Brake Calipersyes
Big SV Logo Paintedyes
Small SV Logo Paintedyes
Red Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Removable Hard Top in Carbon Forged Compositeyes
Big SV Logo (Sticker)yes
Engine Area in Carbon Fiber (T-Shaped and X-Frame)yes
Red Brake Calipersyes
20" Front and 21" Rear P ZERO Tiresyes
Removable Hard Top in High Gloss Blackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Height44.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Length190.4 in.
Width79.9 in.
Curb weight3472 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Sideris Ad Personam
  • Verde Ithaca Pearl Effect
  • Rosso Bia Ad Personam
  • Arancio Atlas Pearl Effect
  • Giallo Orion Pearl Effect
  • Bianco Isis
  • Nero Aldebaran
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Performance tiresyes
355/25R Z tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 13.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$535,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
