Used 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l
Horsepower700 hp @ 8250 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Full Interior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Front Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Park Assistance Packageyes
Travel Packageyes
Rear Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Interior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Smoker Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Sun sensoryes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sportivo Interior w/Alcantarayes
"Sensonum" Premium Sound Systemyes
Branding Package w/Leatheryes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Smooth Leatheryes
Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsyes
Colored Optional Stitchingyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Elegante Plus Interioryes
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyes
Q-citura Interior on Leatheryes
Sportivo Interioryes
Homelinkyes
Elegante Interioryes
Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyes
Q-citura Interior on Alcantarayes
Fully Electric and Heated Seatsyes
Seat Details in Carbon Fiberyes
Branding Package w/Alcantarayes
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Yellow Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Orange Brake Calipersyes
Grey Brake Calipersyes
Transparent Engine Bonnetyes
T-Shaped Engine Cover in Carbon Fiberyes
Removable Hard Top in Visible Carbon Fiberyes
Orange Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
19" Front and 20" Rear Iperione High Gloss Black Rimsyes
Exterior Details in Carbon Fiber Smallyes
Yellow Brake Calipersyes
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged Matte Titanium Rimsyes
X-Frame Carbon Fiberyes
Red Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Removable Hard Top in Carbon Forged Compositeyes
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged High Gloss Black Rimsyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
20" Front and 21" Rear P ZERO Tiresyes
20" Front and 21" Rear Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Sport Tiresyes
Removable Hard Top in High Gloss Blackyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Bay Trimyes
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged Silver Rimsyes
Measurements
Height44.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Length188.2 in.
Width79.9 in.
Curb weight3583 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arancio Atlas Pearl Effect
  • Arancio Argos Pearl Effect
  • Azzuro Thetys Metallic
  • Giallo Orion Pearl Effect
  • Nero Pegaso Metallic
  • Bianco Isis
  • Blu Hera Metallic
  • Nero Aldebaran
  • Grigio Estoque Metallic
  • Giallo Evros
  • Grigio Antares Metallic
Tires & Wheels
335/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
