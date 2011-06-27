  1. Home
Used 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Aventador
Overview
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV12V12V12
Combined MPG131312
Total Seating222
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg11/18 mpg10/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/428.4 mi.261.8/428.4 mi.238.0/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Combined MPG131312
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l6.5 l6.5 l
Horsepower750 hp @ 8400 rpm750 hp @ 8400 rpm700 hp @ 8250 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.41.0 ft.41.0 ft.
Valves484848
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Travel Packageyesyesyes
Full Interior Carbon Fiber Packagenonoyes
Front Exterior Carbon Fiber Packagenonoyes
Park Assistance Packagenonoyes
Rear Exterior Carbon Fiber Packagenonoyes
Interior Carbon Fiber Packagenonoyes
Smoker Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
USB with external media controlnonoyes
USB connectionnonoyes
memory card slotnonoyes
AM/FM stereononoyes
4 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Sun sensoryesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
suede and leather steering wheelyesyesno
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
front door pocketsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Steering Wheel in Full Alcantarayesyesno
Rear View Camerayesyesno
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Smooth Leather Insertsyesyesno
Fully Electric and Heated Seats w/Details in Carbon Fiberyesyesno
SV Interior - Color Upon Choiceyesyesno
"Sensonum" Premium Sound Systemyesyesyes
SV Interior - Ad Persona Coloryesyesno
Navigation and Infotainment Systemyesyesno
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Perforated Leather Insertsyesyesno
Fire Extinguisheryesyesyes
Carbon Skin Packageyesyesno
Q-citura Interior on Leatheryesyesyes
Homelinkyesyesyes
Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyesyesyes
Footplate in Carbon Fiberyesyesno
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Full Alcantarayesyesno
Branding Package w/Alcantarayesyesyes
Sportivo Interior w/Alcantaranonoyes
Branding Package w/Leathernonoyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Smooth Leathernonoyes
Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsnonoyes
Colored Optional Stitchingnonoyes
Elegante Plus Interiornonoyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsnonoyes
Sportivo Interiornonoyes
Elegante Interiornonoyes
Q-citura Interior on Alcantaranonoyes
Fully Electric and Heated Seatsnonoyes
Seat Details in Carbon Fibernonoyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
alcantarayesyesno
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
sport front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
2 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
premium leathernonoyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
2 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Yellow Brake Calipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
20" Front and 21" Rear High Gloss Black w/Red Central Lockingyesyesno
Orange Brake Calipersyesyesyes
Grey Brake Calipersyesyesyes
Transparent Engine Bonnetyesyesyes
Removable Hard Top in Visible Carbon Fiberyesnoyes
Orange Brake Calipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
20" Front and 21" Rear High Gloss Black w/Black Central Lockingyesyesno
Small SV Logo (Sticker)yesyesno
Fixed Rear Air Intake in Visible Carbon Fiberyesyesno
Yellow Brake Calipersyesyesyes
Big SV Logo Paintedyesyesno
Small SV Logo Paintedyesyesno
Red Brake Calipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
Removable Hard Top in Carbon Forged Compositeyesnoyes
Big SV Logo (Sticker)yesyesno
Engine Area in Carbon Fiber (T-Shaped and X-Frame)yesyesno
Red Brake Calipersyesyesyes
20" Front and 21" Rear P ZERO Tiresyesyesyes
Removable Hard Top in High Gloss Blackyesnoyes
T-Shaped Engine Cover in Carbon Fibernonoyes
19" Front and 20" Rear Iperione High Gloss Black Rimsnonoyes
Exterior Details in Carbon Fiber Smallnonoyes
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged Matte Titanium Rimsnonoyes
X-Frame Carbon Fibernonoyes
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged High Gloss Black Rimsnonoyes
20" Front and 21" Rear Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Sport Tiresnonoyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Bay Trimnonoyes
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged Silver Rimsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Height44.7 in.44.7 in.44.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Length190.4 in.190.4 in.188.2 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Curb weight3472 lbs.3362 lbs.3583 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Sideris Ad Personam
  • Verde Ithaca Pearl Effect
  • Rosso Bia Ad Personam
  • Arancio Atlas Pearl Effect
  • Giallo Orion Pearl Effect
  • Bianco Isis
  • Nero Aldebaran
  • Blu Sideris Ad Personam
  • Verde Ithaca Pearl Effect
  • Rosso Bia Ad Personam
  • Arancio Atlas Pearl Effect
  • Giallo Orion Pearl Effect
  • Bianco Isis
  • Nero Aldebaran
  • Arancio Atlas Pearl Effect
  • Arancio Argos Pearl Effect
  • Azzuro Thetys Metallic
  • Giallo Orion Pearl Effect
  • Nero Pegaso Metallic
  • Bianco Isis
  • Blu Hera Metallic
  • Nero Aldebaran
  • Grigio Estoque Metallic
  • Giallo Evros
  • Grigio Antares Metallic
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
Performance tiresyesyesyes
355/25R Z tiresyesyesno
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
21 x 13.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
335/30R Z tiresnonoyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$535,500
Starting MSRP
$490,700
Starting MSRP
$443,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
