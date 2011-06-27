Used 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Features & Specs
|Overview
See Aventador Inventory
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|V12
|V12
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|12
|Total Seating
|2
|2
|2
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/18 mpg
|11/18 mpg
|10/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|261.8/428.4 mi.
|261.8/428.4 mi.
|238.0/404.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|23.8 gal.
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|12
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Torque
|507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.5 l
|6.5 l
|6.5 l
|Horsepower
|750 hp @ 8400 rpm
|750 hp @ 8400 rpm
|700 hp @ 8250 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|41.0 ft.
|41.0 ft.
|Valves
|48
|48
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|V12
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|Travel Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Full Interior Carbon Fiber Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Exterior Carbon Fiber Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Park Assistance Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Exterior Carbon Fiber Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Carbon Fiber Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Smoker Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|USB with external media control
|no
|no
|yes
|USB connection
|no
|no
|yes
|memory card slot
|no
|no
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|no
|no
|yes
|4 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|Sun sensor
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|suede and leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|front door pockets
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|Steering Wheel in Full Alcantara
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear View Camera
|yes
|yes
|no
|Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Smooth Leather Inserts
|yes
|yes
|no
|Fully Electric and Heated Seats w/Details in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|yes
|no
|SV Interior - Color Upon Choice
|yes
|yes
|no
|"Sensonum" Premium Sound System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SV Interior - Ad Persona Color
|yes
|yes
|no
|Navigation and Infotainment System
|yes
|yes
|no
|Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Perforated Leather Inserts
|yes
|yes
|no
|Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Skin Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Q-citura Interior on Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Homelink
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Footplate in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|yes
|no
|Multifunction Steering Wheel in Full Alcantara
|yes
|yes
|no
|Branding Package w/Alcantara
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sportivo Interior w/Alcantara
|no
|no
|yes
|Branding Package w/Leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Multifunction Steering Wheel in Smooth Leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts
|no
|no
|yes
|Colored Optional Stitching
|no
|no
|yes
|Elegante Plus Interior
|no
|no
|yes
|Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts
|no
|no
|yes
|Sportivo Interior
|no
|no
|yes
|Elegante Interior
|no
|no
|yes
|Q-citura Interior on Alcantara
|no
|no
|yes
|Fully Electric and Heated Seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Seat Details in Carbon Fiber
|no
|no
|yes
|Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|alcantara
|yes
|yes
|no
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|no
|sport front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|premium leather
|no
|no
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|no
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|no
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|Yellow Brake Calipers Ad Personam
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" Front and 21" Rear High Gloss Black w/Red Central Locking
|yes
|yes
|no
|Orange Brake Calipers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Grey Brake Calipers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transparent Engine Bonnet
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Removable Hard Top in Visible Carbon Fiber
|yes
|no
|yes
|Orange Brake Calipers Ad Personam
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" Front and 21" Rear High Gloss Black w/Black Central Locking
|yes
|yes
|no
|Small SV Logo (Sticker)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Fixed Rear Air Intake in Visible Carbon Fiber
|yes
|yes
|no
|Yellow Brake Calipers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Big SV Logo Painted
|yes
|yes
|no
|Small SV Logo Painted
|yes
|yes
|no
|Red Brake Calipers Ad Personam
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Removable Hard Top in Carbon Forged Composite
|yes
|no
|yes
|Big SV Logo (Sticker)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Engine Area in Carbon Fiber (T-Shaped and X-Frame)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Red Brake Calipers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" Front and 21" Rear P ZERO Tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Removable Hard Top in High Gloss Black
|yes
|no
|yes
|T-Shaped Engine Cover in Carbon Fiber
|no
|no
|yes
|19" Front and 20" Rear Iperione High Gloss Black Rims
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Details in Carbon Fiber Small
|no
|no
|yes
|20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged Matte Titanium Rims
|no
|no
|yes
|X-Frame Carbon Fiber
|no
|no
|yes
|20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged High Gloss Black Rims
|no
|no
|yes
|20" Front and 21" Rear Pirelli P ZERO CORSA Sport Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Engine Bay Trim
|no
|no
|yes
|20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged Silver Rims
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|Height
|44.7 in.
|44.7 in.
|44.7 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|Length
|190.4 in.
|190.4 in.
|188.2 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3472 lbs.
|3362 lbs.
|3583 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|Exterior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|Performance tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|355/25R Z tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|21 x 13.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|335/30R Z tires
|no
|no
|yes
|20 x 12.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Aventador
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$535,500
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
