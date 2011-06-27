  1. Home
Used 2015 Lamborghini Aventador Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV12V12V12
Combined MPG131213
Total Seating222
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg10/16 mpg11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/428.4 mi.238.0/380.8 mi.261.8/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Combined MPG131213
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l6.5 l6.5 l
Horsepower700 hp @ 8250 rpm700 hp @ 8250 rpm720 hp @ 8250 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.41.0 ft.41.0 ft.
Valves484848
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
Full Interior Carbon Fiber Packageyesyesyes
Front Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyesyesno
Park Assistance Packageyesyesno
Travel Packageyesyesyes
Rear Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyesyesno
Interior Carbon Fiber Packageyesyesyes
Smoker Packageyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
Sun sensoryesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
rear view cameranonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
Sportivo Interior w/Alcantarayesyesno
Branding Package w/Leatheryesyesno
"Sensonum" Premium Sound Systemyesyesyes
Q-citura Interioryesyesno
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Smooth Leatheryesyesyes
Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsyesyesyes
Colored Optional Stitchingyesyesno
Elegante Plus Interioryesyesno
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyesyesyes
Sportivo Interioryesyesno
Homelinkyesyesyes
Elegante Interioryesyesno
Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyesyesyes
Fully Electric and Heated Seatsyesyesyes
Seat Details in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Branding Package w/Alcantarayesyesno
Roof Lining and Pillars in Alcantarayesnono
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsyesyesyes
Stitching in Nero Adenonoyes
50 Anniversario Sportivo Interiornonoyes
Stitching in Giallo Quercusnonoyes
Inverted Stitchingnonoyes
Stitching in Terra Emilianonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
2 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
2 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
Red Brake Callipersyesyesyes
Transparent Engine Bonnetyesyesyes
T-Shaped Engine Cover in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Bonnetyesnono
Orange Brake Callipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
19" Front and 20" Rear Iperione High Gloss Black Rimsyesyesno
Exterior Details in Carbon Fiber Smallyesyesyes
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged Matte Titanium Rimsyesyesno
X-Frame Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Red Brake Callipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
Grey Brake Callipersyesyesyes
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged High Gloss Black Rimsyesyesyes
Yellow Brake Callipersyesyesyes
Orange Brake Callipersyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Bay Trimyesyesyes
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged Silver Rimsyesyesno
Yellow Brake Callipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
Height44.7 in.44.7 in.44.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Length188.2 in.188.2 in.190.3 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Curb weight3472 lbs.3583 lbs.3472 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
Exterior Colors
  • Arancio Atlas Pearl Effect
  • Blu Hera Metallic
  • Nero Pegaso Metallic
  • Azzuro Thetys
  • Arancio Argos Pearl Effect
  • Nero Aldebaran
  • Bianco Isis
  • Giallo Evros
  • Giallo Orion Pearl Effect
  • Grigio Estoque Metallic
  • Grigio Antares Metallic
  • Arancio Atlas Pearl Effect
  • Blu Hera Metallic
  • Nero Pegaso Metallic
  • Azzuro Thetys
  • Arancio Argos Pearl Effect
  • Nero Aldebaran
  • Bianco Isis
  • Giallo Evros
  • Giallo Orion Pearl Effect
  • Grigio Estoque Metallic
  • Grigio Antares Metallic
  • Giallo Maggio
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
335/30R Z tiresyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$397,500
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$497,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
