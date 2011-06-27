  1. Home
Used 2014 Lamborghini Aventador Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Aventador
Overview
Starting MSRP
$441,600
See Aventador Inventory
Starting MSRP
$548,800
See Aventador Inventory
Starting MSRP
$497,650
See Aventador Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV12V12V12
Combined MPG121213
Total Seating222
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$548,800
Starting MSRP
$497,650
viscous center differentialyesyesyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$548,800
Starting MSRP
$497,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/16 mpg10/16 mpg11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/380.8 mi.238.0/380.8 mi.261.8/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Combined MPG121213
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$548,800
Starting MSRP
$497,650
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l6.5 l6.5 l
Horsepower700 hp @ 8250 rpm720 hp @ 8250 rpm720 hp @ 8250 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.41.0 ft.41.0 ft.
Valves484848
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$548,800
Starting MSRP
$497,650
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$548,800
Starting MSRP
$497,650
Full Interior Carbon Fiber Packageyesyesyes
Front Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyesyesyes
Park Assistance Packageyesnono
Travel Packageyesyesyes
Rear Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyesyesyes
Interior Carbon Fiber Packageyesyesyes
Smoker Packageyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$548,800
Starting MSRP
$497,650
USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$548,800
Starting MSRP
$497,650
leather trim on dashyesyesyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
carbon and leather trim on center consoleyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
rear view cameranoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$548,800
Starting MSRP
$497,650
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$548,800
Starting MSRP
$497,650
Sportivo Interior w/Alcantarayesnono
"Sensonum" Premium Sound Systemyesyesyes
Branding Package w/Leatheryesnono
Q-citura Interioryesnono
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Smooth Leatheryesyesyes
Colored Optional Stitchingyesnono
Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsyesyesyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyesyesyes
Elegante Plus Interioryesnono
Homelinkyesyesyes
Sportivo Interioryesnono
Elegante Interioryesnono
Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyesyesyes
Fully Electric and Heated Seatsyesyesyes
Branding Package w/Alcantarayesnono
Seat Details in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsyesyesyes
Stitching in Nero Adenoyesyes
50 Anniversario Sportivo Interiornoyesyes
Stitching in Giallo Quercusnoyesyes
Inverted Stitchingnoyesyes
Stitching in Terra Emilianoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$548,800
Starting MSRP
$497,650
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$548,800
Starting MSRP
$497,650
2 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
2 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$548,800
Starting MSRP
$497,650
Red Brake Callipersyesyesyes
Transparent Engine Bonnetyesyesyes
T-Shaped Engine Cover in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Bonnetyesyesyes
19" Front and 20" Rear Iperione High Gloss Black Rimsyesnono
Orange Brake Callipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
Exterior Details in Carbon Fiber Smallyesyesyes
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged Matte Titanium Rimsyesnono
X-Frame Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Red Brake Callipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
Grey Brake Callipersyesyesyes
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged High Gloss Black Rimsyesyesyes
Yellow Brake Callipersyesyesyes
Orange Brake Callipersyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Bay Trimyesyesyes
20" Front and 21" Rear Dione Forged Silver Rimsyesnono
Yellow Brake Callipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$548,800
Starting MSRP
$497,650
Front track67.7 in.67.7 in.67.7 in.
Length188.2 in.190.3 in.190.3 in.
Curb weight3583 lbs.3583 lbs.3472 lbs.
Height44.7 in.44.7 in.44.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Rear track66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$548,800
Starting MSRP
$497,650
Exterior Colors
  • Nero Aldebaran
  • Giallo Evros
  • Bianco Isis
  • Arancio Atlas Pearl Effect
  • Giallo Orion Pearl Effect
  • Grigio Estoque Metallic
  • Blu Hera Metallic
  • Grigio Antares Metallic
  • Nero Pegaso Metallic
  • Arancio Argos Pearl Effect
  • Azzuro Thetis
  • Giallo Maggio
  • Giallo Maggio
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$548,800
Starting MSRP
$497,650
335/30R Z tiresyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Starting MSRP
$548,800
Starting MSRP
$497,650
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
See Aventador InventorySee Aventador InventorySee Aventador Inventory

