Used 2013 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$441,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque507 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l
Horsepower700 hp @ 8250 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on dashyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
carbon, suede and leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
carbon and leather trim on center consoleyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
2 -way power passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Measurements
Front track67.7 in.
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight3583 lbs.
Height44.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Azzuro Thetis
Tires & Wheels
335/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
