Used 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque509 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l
Horsepower700 hp @ 8250 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
540 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on dashyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
carbon, suede and leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
carbon and leather trim on center consoleyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Bicolore Elegante Interioryes
Bicolore Sportivo Interior w/Alcantarayes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Smooth Leatheryes
Bicolore Sportivo Interioryes
Smoker Packageyes
Lamborghini Sound System (LSS)yes
Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsyes
Branding Packageyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyes
Homelinkyes
Unicolor Interior w/Contrast Stitchingyes
Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyes
Bicolore Elegante Plus Interioryes
Fully Electric and Heated Seatsyes
Park Assistanceyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
2 -way power passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Shiny Black Rimsyes
Transparent Engine Bonnetyes
Grey Brake Callipersyes
Yellow Brake Callipersyes
Orange Brake Callipersyes
T-Engine Cover in Carbon Fiberyes
Measurements
Front track67.2 in.
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight3472 lbs.
Height44.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco Canopus Matte Finish
  • Nero Nemesis Matte Finish
  • Giallo Horus Matte
  • Giallo Orion Pearl Effect
  • Arancio Atlas Pearl Effect
  • Arancio Argos Pearl Effect
  • Blu Hera Metallic
  • Grigio Antares Metallic
  • Grigio Estoque Metallic
  • Nero Pegaso Metallic
  • Bianco Isis
  • Giallo Evros
  • Nero Aldebaran
  • Out of Range Color
  • Marrone Apus Matte Finish
Interior Colors
  • Bianco Polar/Nero Ade, premium leather/alcantara
  • Arancio Dryope/Nero Ade, premium leather/alcantara
  • Terra Semele/Nero Ade, premium leather
  • Terra Dirce/Nero Ade, premium leather
  • Terra Antiope/Nero Ade, premium leather
  • Marrone Elpis/Nero Ade, premium leather
  • Verde Pan/Nero Ade, premium leather/alcantara
  • Giallo Taurus/Nero Ade, premium leather/alcantara
  • Marrone Elpis, premium leather
  • Nero Ade, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
335/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
20 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
