  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Telluride
  4. 2022 Kia Telluride
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Kia Telluride SX Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Telluride
More about the 2022 Telluride
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.2/451.2 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.8 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque262 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Nightfall Edition Package +$1,395
SX Prestige Package +$2,300
Towing Package +$795
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Multicolored Interior Light Kit +$450
Folding Cargo Tray +$115
Cargo Cover +$155
Cargo Net +$50
Carpeted Floor Mats +$210
Rear Seat Entertainment System +$1,500
Cargo Seatback Up Mat +$115
Illuminated Scuff Plates +$310
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room58.9 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room42.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.9 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Tow Hitch w/Harness +$475
Mudguard Kit +$115
Front Alloy Skid Plate +$350
Rear Bumper Protector +$120
Wheel Locks +$60
Cross Bars +$310
Side Step Bars +$690
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4482 lbs.
EPA interior volume178.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight5736 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height69.3 in.
Length196.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity87.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1254 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width78.3 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Copper
  • Everlasting Silver
  • Wolf Gray
  • Ebony Black
  • Gravity Grey
  • Glacial White Pearl
  • Dark Moss
  • Sangria
Interior Colors
  • Dune Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • Butterscotch, leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Gray Nappa, premium leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/50R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Kia Telluride SX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models