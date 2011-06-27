  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Telluride
  4. 2020 Kia Telluride
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Kia Telluride S Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Telluride
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,290
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,290
on demand 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Ad
7 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2021 Kia Telluride
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,290
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.2/451.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,290
Torque262 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,290
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,290
S 8-Passenger Seating Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,290
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,290
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,290
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,290
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Scuff Platesyes
Cargo Mat w/Seatback Protectionyes
Cargo Coveryes
Folding Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
EC Mirror w/Compass and HomeLinkyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,290
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,290
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room58.9 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,290
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room42.4 in.
Rear shoulder room61.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,290
Cross Barsyes
Side Stepsyes
Mudguard Kityes
Tow Hitch w/Harnessyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Front Alloy Skid Plateyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,290
Maximum cargo capacity87.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4482 lbs.
Gross weight5736 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1254 lbs.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height69.3 in.
EPA interior volume178.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width78.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,290
Exterior Colors
  • Everlasting Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Sangria
  • Dark Moss
  • Ebony Black
  • Gravity Grey
Interior Colors
  • Gray SOFINO, leatherette
  • Black SOFINO, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,290
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P245/50R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,290
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,290
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2020 Kia Telluride S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars