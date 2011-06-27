  1. Home
2020 Kia Telluride LX Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Telluride
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,890
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,890
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.0/488.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,890
Torque262 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,890
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,890
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,890
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,890
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,890
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Scuff Platesyes
Cargo Mat w/Seatback Protectionyes
Cargo Coveryes
Folding Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
EC Mirror w/Compass and HomeLinkyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,890
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,890
Front head room40.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front hip room58.9 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,890
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room42.4 in.
Rear shoulder room61.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,890
Side Stepsyes
Mudguard Kityes
Tow Hitch w/Harnessyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Front Alloy Skid Plateyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,890
Maximum cargo capacity87.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4211 lbs.
Gross weight5776 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1565 lbs.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height68.9 in.
EPA interior volume178.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width78.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,890
Exterior Colors
  • Everlasting Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Ebony Black
  • Sangria
  • Gravity Grey
Interior Colors
  • Black SOFINO, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,890
P245/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,890
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,890
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

