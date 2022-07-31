Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Stinger
  4. 2023 Kia Stinger
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Stinger
More about the 2023 Stinger
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,790
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 MPG
Combined MPG20 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.3 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower368 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque376 lb-ft @ 1,300 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,006 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
ad labelAd
8 Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Kia Stinger
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length190.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.6 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.
EPA interior volume117.1 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.3 cu.ft.
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Curb weight4,021 lbs.
Maximum payload1,006 lbs.
Gross weight5,027 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Panthera Metal
  • Ascot Green
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Ceramic Silver
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • HiChroma Red
  • Micro Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather/suede
  • Red, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Premium leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Multi-level heatingyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
720 watts stereo outputyes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/35R19 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Packages
Packages
GT2 Grand Tourer Special Edition Package +$1,000
Paint Protection Package +$200
Interior Options
Interior Options
Carpet Floor Mats +$155
Cargo Tray Seat Back +$130
Cargo Mat +$125
Cargo Net +$50
Cargo Tray +$115
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$60
Puddle Lamp +$285
Rear Bumper Applique +$80
Door Sill Applique +$110
Mud Guards +$115
Inventory

Related 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates