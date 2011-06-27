  1. Home
2022 Kia Stinger Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Stinger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/508.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque311 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Sun and Sound Packageyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
EC Mirror w/Compass and HomeLinkyes
Sport Pedalsyes
Cargo Matyes
Cargo Tray Seat Backyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Puddle Lampyes
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Alloy Door Sill Plateyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Dimensions
Length190.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.3 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume117.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Ascot Green
  • Micro Blue Pearl
  • HiChroma Red
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Panthera Metal
  • Ceramic Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Red, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
P225/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
