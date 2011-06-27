  1. Home
2020 Kia Stinger GT Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Stinger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Torque376 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Red Interior Color Packageyes
Indigo Special Edition Packageyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,700
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,700
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,700
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
EC Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Matyes
Cargo Tray Seat Backyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,700
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,700
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Puddle Lightsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Maximum cargo capacity40.9 cu.ft.
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight4023 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.3 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume117.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Exterior Colors
  • HiChroma Red
  • Panthera Metal
  • Micro Blue Pearl
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Deep Chroma Blue
  • Aurora Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Red, leather
  • Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,700
P255/35R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

