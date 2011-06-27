  1. Home
Used 2018 Kia Stinger GT1 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$45,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,450
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,450
Torque376 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
$45,450
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,450
Red Interior Packageyes
Advance Driver Assistance System Packageyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,450
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
720 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,450
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
$45,450
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Trayyes
$45,450
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Cargo Tray Seat Backyes
Carpet Floor Mats (AWD)yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$45,450
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,450
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,450
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,450
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Puddle Lightsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
18" All Season Tiresyes
19" Wheel Locksyes
18" Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,450
Maximum cargo capacity40.9 cu.ft.
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight4023 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.3 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume117.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$45,450
Exterior Colors
  • Silky Silver
  • HiChrome Red
  • Ceramic Silver
  • Aurora Black
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Micro Blue
Interior Colors
  • Red, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P255/35R19 tiresyes
$45,450
P255/35R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,450
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles