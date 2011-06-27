Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. 2023 Kia Sportage
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Sportage
More about the 2023 Sportage
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,790
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.9/400.4 mi.
Engine
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower187 hp @ 6,100 rpm
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,016 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Sage Green Interior Color Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
400 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Cargo Mat +$95
Interior Lighting +$300
Cargo Cover +$150
Cargo Tray +$115
Cargo Net Hybrid +$50
Cargo Mat w/Seatback Protection +$115
EC Mirror w/HomeLink +$350
Carpet Floor Mats +$155
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.8 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$60
Side Steps +$690
Tow Hitch w/Harness +$500
Mud Guards +$120
Front Skid Plate - Metal +$200
Cross Bars X-Line +$360
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach19.9 degrees
Angle of departure26.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,834 lbs.
Gross weight4,850 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height66.9 in.
Length183.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,016 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.4 in.
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Glacial White Pearl/Ebony Black Roof
  • Wolf Gray/Ebony Black Roof
  • Dawning Red
  • Jungle Green/Ebony Black Roof
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Glacial White Pearl
  • Gravity Gray
Interior Colors
  • Sage Green, leatherette
  • Saturn Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates