2023 Kia Sportage SX-Prestige Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,290
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|25 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/28 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.3 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|328.9/400.4 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|187 hp @ 6,100 rpm
|Torque
|178 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|2,500 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,016 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Carmine Red Interior Color Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|400 watts stereo output
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Cargo Cover
|+$150
|Cargo Tray
|+$115
|Cargo Net Hybrid
|+$50
|Cargo Mat
|+$95
|Cargo Mat w/Seatback Protection
|+$115
|EC Mirror w/HomeLink
|+$350
|Interior Lighting
|+$300
|Carpet Floor Mats
|+$155
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|Front hip room
|54.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Wheel Locks
|+$60
|Side Steps
|+$690
|Tow Hitch w/Harness
|+$500
|Cross Bars
|+$360
|Mud Guards
|+$120
|Front Skid Plate - Metal
|+$200
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|19.9 degrees
|Angle of departure
|26.6 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|39.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,834 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4,850 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Height
|66.3 in.
|Length
|183.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|74.1 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,016 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2,500 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.4 in.
|Turning circle
|38.6 ft.
|Wheel base
|108.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|19 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|235/55R19 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Related 2023 Kia Sportage SX-Prestige info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2005
- Used Audi A3 2007
- Used Genesis G90 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2011
- Used Toyota Celica 1993
- Used Lexus GS 350 2009
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2015
- Used Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon 2014
- Used Volkswagen CC 2016
- Used Dodge Durango 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Challenger
- 2021 Lexus NX 300
- 2022 LS 500
- 2022 Lexus IS 500
- 2022 Carnival
- 2021 911
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- 2021 Model 3
- 2021 Odyssey
- 2021 GLS-Class
Other models to consider
- 2022 Wrangler
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Cherokee 2022
- Jeep Compass 2022
- 2022 Renegade
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2022 Jeep Wagoneer
- 2022 Wrangler
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Renegade
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2022
- 2021 1500
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- Ford Ranger 2022
- 2021 Ram 3500
- 2022 Ford F-150
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- 2021 Ford F-150
- GMC Sierra 3500HD 2022
- 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2023 Ford Edge News
- 2023 Ford Explorer News
- 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV News
- 2023 Toyota 4Runner News
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS News
Other models
- Used Saturn Ion in North Royalton, OH
- Used Lexus RC-350 in Goshen, NY
- Used Ford Transit-Cargo-Van in East Stroudsburg, PA
- Used Mini Cooper-Clubman in Fresh Meadows, NY
- Used GMC Yukon-Xl in Southington, CT
- Used Buick Regal-Tourx in Bedford, NH
- Used Volkswagen Routan in Grosse Pointe, MI
- Used Audi S5 in Del Valle, TX
- Used Ford Fusion-Energi in Portsmouth, NH
- Used Subaru BRZ in Schererville, IN
- Used BMW 6-Series-Gran-Coupe in Bayville, NJ
- Used Volkswagen Touareg in Red Bank, NJ
- Used Lexus RX-450H in Shelbyville, KY
- Used Volvo S90 in Glenview, IL
- Used Infiniti QX60 in La Grange, KY
- Used Ford Explorer in Roscoe, IL
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gla-Class in Portage, IN
- Used Kia K5 in Southampton, PA
- Used Cadillac CT4 in Warwick, NY
- Used Land-Rover Defender in Absecon, NJ
- Used Ford Transit-Crew-Van in Plainview, NY
- Used Chrysler Voyager in Gig Harbor, WA
- Used Audi A3 in Bartlett, IL
- Used Volkswagen Golf-Alltrack in Altamonte Springs, FL
- Used Volkswagen Beetle in Windsor Mill, MD
- Used Porsche Macan in Coventry, CT
- Used Buick Lucerne in Saugus, MA
- Used Buick Enclave in Park Forest, IL
- Used BMW M8-Gran-Coupe in Crowley, TX
- Used Audi R8 in Elmhurst, NY