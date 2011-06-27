Skip to main content
2023 Kia Sportage Deals, Incentives & Rebates

  • Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $300
    Start
    04/05/2022
    End
    05/02/2022

  • Alternative APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Kia Motor Finance.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    3.49%3604/05/202205/02/2022
    3.49%4804/05/202205/02/2022
    3.75%6004/05/202205/02/2022
    3.99%6604/05/202205/02/2022
    4.25%7204/05/202205/02/2022
    4.49%7504/05/202205/02/2022
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2023 Kia Sportage Deals

