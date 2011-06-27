2023 Kia Sportage Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sportage SUV
LX 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
X-Pro 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
X-Pro Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
SX-Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
SX-Prestige 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
X-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
EX 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
SX 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2023 Sportage SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Sportage
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Kia Sportage in Virginia is:not available
Related 2023 Kia Sportage info
New Vehicles For Sale
Popular New Makes For Sale
- New Mercedesbenz For Sale
- New Hyundai For Sale
- New Infiniti For Sale
- New Ram For Sale
- New Nissan For Sale
Popular New Models For Sale
- New Toyota Camry Hybrid For Sale
- New GMC Sierra 2500HD For Sale
- New Acura NSX For Sale
- New Volvo V90 Cross Country For Sale
- New Nissan Sentra For Sale
- New Mazda 6 For Sale
- New Hyundai Sonata For Sale
- New BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe For Sale
- New Volvo XC90 For Sale
- New Porsche Panamera For Sale
- New Ford F 250 Super Duty For Sale
- New Audi RS 5 For Sale
- New Ford Bronco For Sale
- New Mercedes Benz GLC Class Coupe For Sale
- New Audi A6 For Sale
Best Lease Deals
Best Lease Deals By Make
- Best Subaru Lease Deals
- Best Jeep Lease Deals
- Best Lexus Lease Deals
- Best Mercedesbenz Lease Deals
- Best Hyundai Lease Deals
Best Lease Deals By Model
- Best Toyota GR Supra Lease Deals
- Best Jaguar F-PACE Lease Deals
- Lincoln Nautilus Lease Deals
- Nissan Kicks Lease Deals
- Best Lexus RC 300 Lease Deals
- Best BMW Z4 Lease Deals
- Jeep Compass Lease Deals
- BMW 2 Series Lease Deals
- Toyota Sienna Lease Deals
- Volvo S60 Lease Deals
- Mercedes Benz C Class Lease Deals
- Mazda MX 5 Miata RF Lease Deals
- BMW M5 Lease Deals
- Jaguar XF Lease Deals
- Audi A3 Lease Deals
Other models
- Used Ford Transit-Passenger-Van in Portsmouth, NH
- Used Volvo V60-Cross-Country in Levittown, NY
- Used Hyundai Ioniq-Hybrid in Fitchburg, MA
- Used Volvo C70 in Roxbury, MA
- Used Ford Transit-Van in La Mirada, CA
- Used Ford Thunderbird in The Colony, TX
- Used Ford F-450-Super-Duty in Alvin, TX
- Used Lexus Es-350 in Kingsville, TX
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Velar in Lancaster, NY
- Used GMC Savana-Cargo in Deerfield, IL
- Used Scion TC in Suitland, MD
- Used Audi A3 in Menomonee Falls, WI
- Used Kia Telluride in North Augusta, SC
- Used Audi RS-5 in Oak Creek, WI
- Used Honda HR-V in Smyrna, TN
- Used Cadillac Ats in Winchester, KY
- Used Honda Accord-Hybrid in Russia, OH
- Used Mazda CX-7 in Potomac, MD
- Used Fiat 500X in Monterey, CA
- Used Ford Transit-Wagon in Monroe, NC
- Used BMW 5-Series in Westlake, OH
- Used Nissan Nv-Passenger in Covington, GA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta-Sportwagen in Ruskin, FL
- Used Lexus RX-450H in Elmwood Park, IL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500 in Forest Park, GA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-3500Hd in Milton, MA
- Used Alfa-Romeo Stelvio in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage in Lexington, NC
- Used Ford Transit-Van in Lexington, SC
- Used Volvo XC40 in Perth Amboy, NJ