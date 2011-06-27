  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. 2022 Kia Sportage
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Kia Sportage EX Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sportage
More about the 2022 Sportage
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.8/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
EX Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Dual USB Chargeryes
Illuminated Door Scuff Platesyes
Cargo Coveryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
EC Mirror w/Compass and HomeLinkyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Tow Hitchyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity60.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3448 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Length176.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height65.2 in.
EPA interior volume129.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry
  • Steel Gray
  • Pacific Blue
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Hyper Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Kia Sportage EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars