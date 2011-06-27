2020 Kia Sportage SUV Consumer Reviews
Very Pleased
I just returned from a 1,200 mile trip in my 2020 Kia Sportage S with premium package. Nothing like a long trip tp get to know your vehicle! I can say I'm very pleased with the vehicle. It rides smooth, it's comfortable, and rides quiet. Using Google maps on Android Auto was great. My Garmin never came out of the console compartment. The driver assist technologies worked good as well. It took awhile to get used to the adaptive cruise control and to get It adjusted to a reasonable following distance. I had a Kia Sorento prior to the Sportage and was a little concerned about downsizing but the trip eliminated any concerns I had.
Get up and go
Traded my 2018 kia Sorrento in for a 2020 sportage. I thought i downsized and would be disappointed. I loved my Sorrento. I'm very happy with the shortage. Drives smooth. Plenty of room. Stylish look.
Stylish get up and go!
I was surprised to learn how comfortable this car is. I drive a lot and didn't want bad gas mileage or a vehicle that hesitated. The seats are SO comfortable, the ride is quiet, bigger interior room, including the back seat. Stylish interior and easy controls with many options. I can feel this difference when I put in AWD and if I choose sport mode too. I love driving this around town, the highway and can't wait for a long distance vacay in this. I chose the color, Hyper Red which is really a gorgeous color. These vehicles have truly come a long way and it surprised and impressed me for the 2020. Oh and I'll add, I researched vehicles on my own and nobody talked me into trying out this vehicle. I had to share my new found wisdom here!
BEST COMPACT SUV
I was hesitant at first going form Honda to Kia, given Kia’s “bad rep,” however, I couldn’t be happier! I love this SUV so much. It has all the bells and whistles (ie; keyless entry, push start engine, blind spot assist, leather seats, back up cameras, Apple car-play) and plenty of room at a great price! The only con I would say is the gas milage. I get about 26/city and about 30/highway, but all the bonus features def out weigh this one con. The 10 year/100,000 mile warranty is the icing on the cake!
Lots of leg room
Both my husband and I are tall. The passenger as well as the driver are comfortable. Drives like a dream. The servive from the dealership is out stsnding.
