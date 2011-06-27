  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. 2020 Kia Sportage
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Kia Sportage S Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Sportage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,140
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,140
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
7 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Kia Sportage
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,140
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)377.2/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,140
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,140
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,140
S Premium Packageyes
S Panoramic Sunroof Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,140
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,140
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,140
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,140
Dual USB Chargeryes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Door Scuff Platesyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Interior Light Kityes
EC Mirror w/Compass and HomeLinkyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,140
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,140
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,140
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,140
Cross Barsyes
Washer Heateryes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Tow Hitchyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,140
Maximum cargo capacity60.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3305 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.7 degrees
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length176.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height64.8 in.
EPA interior volume129.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,140
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Blue
  • Steel Gray
  • Hyper Red
  • Burnished Copper
  • Black Cherry
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Sparkling Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,140
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,140
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,140
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2020 Kia Sportage S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars