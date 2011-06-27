2020 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews

First review of the 2020! Matt Johnson , 06/19/2019 S 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 88 of 91 people found this review helpful This car is fantastic! I’m 6’0” and 220 and I couldn’t be more comfortable. I read a review where someone said it didn’t have much headroom for a 6ft guy. I don’t know what car he was driving because there is tons of room over my head in the front or back seat. My model does not have the power seats and there’s not a lot of adjustability but they are super comfy as is. We came from an 2014 Subaru Forester and this car out performs it in almost all categories. We were concerned about the cargo space because it was a little smaller but we can still fit all the same camping gear in it that we did in our forester. With 1/3 of the back seat down we can fit 2 large plastic totes, 2 small totes, a 55qt cooler, 3 duffel bags, 3 bike helmets and 3 camelbaks. It’s tight but it was in the forester too. Gas mileage has been about 25 avg. All the controls are very intuitive. The Bluetooth hooks up every time. Apple car play is super sweet! We haven’t had the car long but my family agrees it’s the best car we’ve had. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very Pleased Bsprinks , 10/29/2019 S 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I just returned from a 1,200 mile trip in my 2020 Kia Sportage S with premium package. Nothing like a long trip tp get to know your vehicle! I can say I'm very pleased with the vehicle. It rides smooth, it's comfortable, and rides quiet. Using Google maps on Android Auto was great. My Garmin never came out of the console compartment. The driver assist technologies worked good as well. It took awhile to get used to the adaptive cruise control and to get It adjusted to a reasonable following distance. I had a Kia Sorento prior to the Sportage and was a little concerned about downsizing but the trip eliminated any concerns I had. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Get up and go Carol , 09/19/2019 LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful Traded my 2018 kia Sorrento in for a 2020 sportage. I thought i downsized and would be disappointed. I loved my Sorrento. I'm very happy with the shortage. Drives smooth. Plenty of room. Stylish look. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Stylish get up and go! Shelly , 02/05/2020 LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I was surprised to learn how comfortable this car is. I drive a lot and didn't want bad gas mileage or a vehicle that hesitated. The seats are SO comfortable, the ride is quiet, bigger interior room, including the back seat. Stylish interior and easy controls with many options. I can feel this difference when I put in AWD and if I choose sport mode too. I love driving this around town, the highway and can't wait for a long distance vacay in this. I chose the color, Hyper Red which is really a gorgeous color. These vehicles have truly come a long way and it surprised and impressed me for the 2020. Oh and I'll add, I researched vehicles on my own and nobody talked me into trying out this vehicle. I had to share my new found wisdom here! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value