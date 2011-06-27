2019 Kia Sportage SUV Consumer Reviews

Old guy loving this younger folks car Old Guy , 02/09/2019 SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 62 of 63 people found this review helpful Here is an update on my 2019 Sportage: This car is something special, quite, holds fast to the road, rides better than the Acura I traded for it. It also gets 26mpg in town and 37 on the road and the turbo provides more power that I can ever use. My brother in-law has an Avalon and swears my Sportage is more comfortable and quieter than his car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Go Getter Dale , 12/30/2018 SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 41 of 43 people found this review helpful This car is fantastic it is the best car I have ever owned. I went for the AWD Turbo for the first car I have had with all the bells and whistles. I am totally impressed with my Sportage rides great lots of power milage to. Me is average, I love the electronic helps in the car all the warning items are good I am retired and can use all the help I can get. So far the car is great just exactly what I needed. I would definitely recommend the car for anyone looking for a great smaller SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Old fella with a young persons car MrSaggi , 07/01/2019 SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Most comfortable, best driving machine I have ever owned and I traded a much higher priced SUV for this small gem. I get a lot more gas milage than what was advertised and it corners much better than the Acura I traded for it and its much quieter. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Second Sportage 2019 p l wise , 05/22/2019 LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful I had a 2017 LX AWD and when my lease was up opted for the 2019 LX AWD. I just recently returned from a 3,000 mile trip. I averaged 29mpg. The car ran flawlessly and was very comfortable considering the length of the trip. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse