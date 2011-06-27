2019 Kia Sportage SUV Consumer Reviews
Old guy loving this younger folks car
Here is an update on my 2019 Sportage: This car is something special, quite, holds fast to the road, rides better than the Acura I traded for it. It also gets 26mpg in town and 37 on the road and the turbo provides more power that I can ever use. My brother in-law has an Avalon and swears my Sportage is more comfortable and quieter than his car.
A Go Getter
This car is fantastic it is the best car I have ever owned. I went for the AWD Turbo for the first car I have had with all the bells and whistles. I am totally impressed with my Sportage rides great lots of power milage to. Me is average, I love the electronic helps in the car all the warning items are good I am retired and can use all the help I can get. So far the car is great just exactly what I needed. I would definitely recommend the car for anyone looking for a great smaller SUV.
Old fella with a young persons car
Most comfortable, best driving machine I have ever owned and I traded a much higher priced SUV for this small gem. I get a lot more gas milage than what was advertised and it corners much better than the Acura I traded for it and its much quieter.
Second Sportage 2019
I had a 2017 LX AWD and when my lease was up opted for the 2019 LX AWD. I just recently returned from a 3,000 mile trip. I averaged 29mpg. The car ran flawlessly and was very comfortable considering the length of the trip.
Dangerous shift pattern
My vehicle has significant issues at around 1200 rps at around 40 mph especially on inclines. There is a prominent vibration and a hesitation in responding to accelerator pressure. It happens at various rpms and speeds but most consistently in this range. It eventually downshifts to 2000+ rpms and vibrations stop. AND at 2000 rpms at 70 mpg it vibrates and does not respond to acceleration. It does not downshift to raise the rpms and stop vibrations and speed up. I have reported this to the dealership and to KIA. I drove a similar 2019 Sportage and it appeared to have the same issues though we did not take it for an extended drive.
