2019 Kia Sportage SUV
Which Sportage does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Smooth ride quality
- Spacious seating front and rear
- Attractive dashboard layout with appealing features
- Quiet interior at highway speeds
- Fuel economy isn't as good as that of some top rivals
- Relatively modest cargo capacity
- Only minor adjustments to feature availability this year
- Part of the fourth Sportage generation introduced for 2017
Overall rating7.0 / 10
There's a lot to like about the 2019 Kia Sportage. First and foremost, it's a strong value proposition. It comes with a lot of features for the money, and its warranty coverage is among the longest you'll find. On the road, we give it high marks for its comfortable ride quality, spacious interior and quiet cabin. It's also one of the few small crossover SUVs to offer a powerful optional engine upgrade. On the Sportage SX, you get a turbocharged engine good for 240 horsepower.
Unfortunately, the Sportage is handicapped by its small cargo capacity and less-than-ideal fuel economy. You'll probably like the Honda CR-V more if utility and saving money at the pump are priorities. You might also want to take a look at the stylish Mazda CX-5 or versatile Subaru Forester during your search for a small crossover SUV. Overall, though, Kia's Sportage easily holds its own in this class, and we think it's a solid pick for most shoppers.
Kia Sportage models
The 2019 Kia Sportage is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV available in LX, EX and SX Turbo trim levels. The LX has a decent amount of standard features, while the EX adds a few more and offers the most choice for optional packages. The sporty SX comes with nearly all of the Sportage's features as standard.
Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is an option on all versions. The LX and the EX have a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (181 horsepower, 175 pound-feet of torque). The SX Turbo has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (240 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque). Adding all-wheel drive drops output slightly to 237 hp.
Standard equipment on the LX includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, rear privacy glass, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding and reclining back seat, a rearview camera, a 5-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio, a CD player and one USB port.
We suggest getting the LX with the Popular package. It adds roof rails, UV-reducing glass for the front windows and windshield, a windshield wiper de-icer, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, upgraded seat fabric, and Kia's 7-inch Uvo touchscreen interface that includes Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Kia's eServices remote and emergency services.
The EX includes all of the above items plus 18-inch wheels, foglights, power-folding and heated mirrors, upgraded exterior and interior trim, keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, leather upholstery and a rear USB charging port.
Kia offers three main option packages for the EX. The EX Premium package adds a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a universal garage door opener and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. On top of that, you can get the EX Premium package for its forward collision warning and automatic braking, lane departure warning, automatic high-beams, a hands-free liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, a spare tire, a power-adjustable passenger seat, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. There's also the EX Sport Appearance package. It adds LED exterior lighting, special exterior and interior trim, paddle shifters and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.
Topping the Sportage range is the SX. It gets the more powerful engine plus a sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED foglights, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, special exterior trim, the flat-bottom steering wheel, a larger gauge display, and the contents of the EX Technology and Premium packages.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.0 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|5.5
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility5.5
Technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
Here is an update on my 2019 Sportage: This car is something special, quite, holds fast to the road, rides better than the Acura I traded for it. It also gets 26mpg in town and 37 on the road and the turbo provides more power that I can ever use. My brother in-law has an Avalon and swears my Sportage is more comfortable and quieter than his car.
This car is fantastic it is the best car I have ever owned. I went for the AWD Turbo for the first car I have had with all the bells and whistles. I am totally impressed with my Sportage rides great lots of power milage to. Me is average, I love the electronic helps in the car all the warning items are good I am retired and can use all the help I can get. So far the car is great just exactly what I needed. I would definitely recommend the car for anyone looking for a great smaller SUV.
Most comfortable, best driving machine I have ever owned and I traded a much higher priced SUV for this small gem. I get a lot more gas milage than what was advertised and it corners much better than the Acura I traded for it and its much quieter.
I had a 2017 LX AWD and when my lease was up opted for the 2019 LX AWD. I just recently returned from a 3,000 mile trip. I averaged 29mpg. The car ran flawlessly and was very comfortable considering the length of the trip.
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$23,750
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LX 4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$25,250
|MPG
|21 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$26,600
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX 4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$28,100
|MPG
|21 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sportage safety features:
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Detects pedestrians and stopped or suddenly slowing vehicles. Warns the driver and automatically brakes if needed.
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Warns the driver if the Sportage drifts out of its lane without the driver using a turn signal.
- Blind-Spot Detection System
- Monitors your blind spots and alerts you to other vehicles through lights in the side mirrors.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Sportage vs. the competition
Kia Sportage vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is our top pick among small crossovers. Its available turbocharged engine is both efficient and powerful for the class, and the CR-V's cargo areas is one of the largest in its class. The latest driver safety aids on the CR-V are also more readily offered than on the Sportage. The Sportage has a few advantages, though, including its easier-to-use infotainment system and sportier SX trim. Check out our Honda CR-V long-term test for more in-depth coverage.
Kia Sportage vs. Mazda CX-5
The CX-5 remains one of our favorite small SUVs for its sharp styling and engaging driving dynamics, as our long-term test confirms. The Sportage gets an edge for its overall comfort and more powerful turbocharged engine upgrade. Its warranty coverage is superior, too. On the whole, though, these two models are evenly matched.
Kia Sportage vs. Ford Escape
Despite showing its age after six years in its current generation, the Ford Escape can still hold its own against newer competitors. and our recent long-term test confirms this. We give it high marks for its potent turbocharged engine, intuitive infotainment system and generous cargo capacity. The Kia Sportage has an advantage for value and comfort, making it a close battle with the Ford.
The 2019 Kia Sportage is an attractive and well-rounded compact crossover SUV that puts an emphasis on passenger space and driving enjoyment. Though its look doesn't drift too far away from its predecessor's, its refinement and comfort have been considerably upgraded, making for a much more appealing entry into a very competitive segment.
The 2019 Sportage offers a choice of two four-cylinder engines. The base 2.4-liter has 181 horsepower, while the optional turbocharged 2.0-liter engine cranks it up to 240 hp. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard either way. Fuel economy isn't that great, with the 2.4-liter engine topping out at an EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined and the turbo-four dropping to 23 mpg combined. That's with front-wheel drive, mind you. Those numbers sink if you opt for all-wheel drive. Happily, both engines are smooth and quiet, but as you'd expect, the turbo is more fun.
Even with all-wheel drive, the Sportage isn't an ideal off-roader. In Kia's words, it's a vehicle that was "conceived for urban adventures." Still, AWD offers that extra margin of safety and sure-footedness, especially in bad weather. You'll just have to weigh the significance of the fuel-economy trade-off.
Inside, the Sportage features luxury-class undertones, especially at the top of the model range. But materials quality is quite nice even in the base Sportage, and the cabin stays respectably quiet at speed. The optional 7- or 8-inch touchscreen is easy to use and offers full smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Cargo space is less than what most competitors offer. On the upside, rear seat space is surprisingly generous, with more than enough room for a pair of 6-footers or a rear-facing child seat. The openings for the rear doors are also large, and that makes getting in and out easy.
The 2019 Sportage is decidedly a step up from its predecessor, and we think it's nice enough to merit close consideration from fans of other brands. Let Edmunds help you figure out which version of the 2019 Kia Sportage is right for you.
2019 Kia Sportage SUV Overview
The 2019 Kia Sportage SUV is offered in the following styles: LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Kia Sportage SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Sportage SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sportage SUV 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sportage SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Sportage SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sportage SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including LX, EX, SX, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Kia Sportage SUV here.
