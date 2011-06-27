  1. Home
2019 Kia Sportage SX Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Sportage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/377.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Torque260 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower237 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,600
8 total speakersyes
320 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,600
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,600
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
SX Beige Leather Interioryes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,600
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,600
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Cross Barsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Tow Hitchyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Maximum cargo capacity60.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3765 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Length176.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height65.2 in.
EPA interior volume129.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Burnished Copper
  • Hyper Red
  • Mineral Silver
  • Pacific Blue
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,600
P245/45R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,600
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

