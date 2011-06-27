  1. Home
Used 2018 Kia Sportage EX Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Sportage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.8/475.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,400
EX Premium Packageyes
EX Technology Packageyes
EX Sport Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,400
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,400
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
Cargo Matyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,400
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,400
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Cross Barsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Snow White Pearl Premium Paintyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Tow Hitchyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Maximum cargo capacity60.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3596 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.7 degrees
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length176.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height64.8 in.
EPA interior volume129.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Exterior Colors
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Hyper Red
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Burnished Copper
  • Pacific Blue
  • Black Cherry
  • Mineral Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,400
All season tiresyes
P235/55R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,400
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
