Used 2017 Kia Sportage SUV Consumer Reviews

Gary , 09/11/2016 EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

212 of 216 people found this review helpful

Thirteen Month Update: I guess if I were to change the title, I would change it to " And The Winner Still Is" the Kia Sportage. Every interior and exterior surface still looks totally new. The car's driving dynamics are as sharp as the day I bought it. The steering wheel and front end still perfectly aligned. Not a rattle or vibration anywhere. Though my most recent cars have been Hondas, I've owned two BMWs and a Mercedes 300E and over time they show and feel their age. At 13 months there's not even a hint of that in the Sportage. As I've said twice before, every time I get into the car I look forward to the driving experience. Outshines everything else in the category except in gas mile Seven Month Update: Per my original review, the 2017 Sportage is exceptional in every way. If you enjoy driving and you are in the market for a compact SUV there is just nothing else in this price range, that uses regular unleaded that even comes close to delivering the pleasure of driving the Sportage. Every morning, 7 months later I still look forward to taking it out on the road. The car has a beautiful silhouette that I just never tire of looking at. Seats in the EX are extremely comfortable. The car is easy to park and has plenty of hp to get you on the highway safely. The car is super quiet at least compare to my previous Honda CRVs. The safety features and camera that come with the EX Premium Package work flawlessly as does the whole multi-media interface for easy connections to your cell phone or Ipad. The vehicle is rock solid not a squeak or rattle anywhere. Buying a car is a totally subjective thing but if like myself, there is or was a reluctance to try a Korean car as opposed to an American or Canadian made Japanese vehicle......I think with 2017 the entire Kia line up shows a depth of quality, performance and design sophistication that Honda, Mazda, Toyota and Subaru just don't feel they need to step up to. Would highly recommend that you include both the Sportage on your test drive list. I’m going into week three with my 2017 Sportage EX with AWD and the EX Premium Package and just enjoy the heck out of it. I had crossed shopped the Kia with the Honda CRV and Mazda CX5. Other then gas mileage, the CRV is lacking in every category from ride quality, to handling, to quiet on the road, to the electronics and design language. In terms of design, Honda’s approach is to add 4 pieces of fake chrome and call it a mid cycle refresh. I happen to have had a 2016 CRV rental for 10 days and found the CVT yet another Honda attempt to convince us that it was worth sacrificing any pleasure at all in the driving experience for gas mileage and it just ain’t so. I’m a 6 time Honda owner including 3 CRVs and if the Kia delivers on the reliability I’m hoping for, those will probably be my last Hondas. The Mazda CX5 Touring with AWD was seemingly a less expensive and attractive alternative to the Kia in spite of it being 4-year-old technology, at least until you go just a bit under the skin. Check out the 61 complaints on the NHSTA website for the 2016 CX5, most of which focus on catastrophic failures of the transmission. In fact, look at blogs across the world including New Zealand and Australia, it's a worldwide problem. And borrowing right from the movie Fight Club, the Old GM Handbook and Ford Pinto Directives, Mazda has taken the position that its cheaper to put their CX5 customers in harms way then to retool and fix the problem. All a Mazda Representative could say about the transmission failures was: the problem usually doesn’t happen twice to the same person. If that wasn’t enough to discourage me, there are the strange interior ergonomics of the vehicle with the cup holder placement too far back and thus impossible to use for your GPS, the poor rearward visibility and the location of the armrest. I also drove, to my great disappointment, the Hyundai Tuscon which at least for 2017 had probably the worst, under powered, turbo engine I've ever experienced. I can't believe that anyone in Hyundai top management even bothered to drive the car before they green lighted it. You hit the gas, Nothing happens for 2-3 seconds and the the vehicle begins to move. A total disaster of an engine. The Sportage reminds me in a general way of the Audi Q5. It drives and feels planted like a German car. When you close the doors it sounds like a German car. Its nice to know that Peter Schreyer and the engineers he works with instilled more then a look into the vehicle. All the electronics and infotainment work well and are user friendly. The back up camera, rear traffic avoidance and blind spot monitoring are great. Sound quality on the radio us better then expected. Rearward visibility is excellent. At least on paper, the Magna AWD system with locking differential is probably the most sophisticated and capable on the market other then the Quattro and Subaru systems. So all in and all, I’m very pleased with the vehicle and enjoy driving it.