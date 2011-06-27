  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. Used 2016 Kia Sportage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Kia Sportage SX Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Sportage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,490
See Sportage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,490
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,490
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,490
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,490
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,490
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,490
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,490
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,490
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,490
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,490
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,490
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,490
Cross Barsyes
Side Stepsyes
Puddle Lightsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,490
Maximum cargo capacity54.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3585 lbs.
Gross weight4696 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.1 degrees
Maximum payload1111 lbs.
Angle of departure28.2 degrees
Length175.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height64.4 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,490
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Silver
  • Clear White
  • Twilight Blue
  • Black Cherry
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,490
P235/55R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,490
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,490
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Sportage Inventory

Related Used 2016 Kia Sportage SX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles