Used 2016 Kia Sportage Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sportage SUV
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,646*
Total Cash Price
$13,916
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,279*
Total Cash Price
$14,194
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,355*
Total Cash Price
$19,065
SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,621*
Total Cash Price
$19,622
SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,671*
Total Cash Price
$19,204
EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,912*
Total Cash Price
$14,473
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sportage SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$695
|$716
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$3,689
|Maintenance
|$1,639
|$1,088
|$1,067
|$595
|$2,308
|$6,697
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$771
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$935
|Financing
|$748
|$602
|$446
|$279
|$100
|$2,175
|Depreciation
|$3,628
|$1,551
|$1,365
|$1,210
|$1,086
|$8,840
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,399
|$5,664
|$5,431
|$4,786
|$6,366
|$31,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sportage SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$730
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$3,763
|Maintenance
|$1,672
|$1,110
|$1,088
|$607
|$2,354
|$6,831
|Repairs
|$605
|$307
|$376
|$463
|$569
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$786
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$954
|Financing
|$763
|$614
|$455
|$285
|$102
|$2,219
|Depreciation
|$3,701
|$1,582
|$1,392
|$1,234
|$1,108
|$9,017
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,587
|$5,777
|$5,540
|$4,882
|$6,493
|$32,279
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sportage SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$952
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$5,054
|Maintenance
|$2,245
|$1,491
|$1,462
|$815
|$3,162
|$9,175
|Repairs
|$812
|$412
|$506
|$622
|$764
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,056
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,281
|Financing
|$1,025
|$825
|$611
|$382
|$137
|$2,980
|Depreciation
|$4,970
|$2,125
|$1,870
|$1,658
|$1,488
|$12,111
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,877
|$7,760
|$7,440
|$6,557
|$8,721
|$43,355
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sportage SUV SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$5,201
|Maintenance
|$2,311
|$1,534
|$1,504
|$839
|$3,254
|$9,443
|Repairs
|$836
|$424
|$520
|$640
|$787
|$3,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,087
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,318
|Financing
|$1,055
|$849
|$629
|$393
|$141
|$3,067
|Depreciation
|$5,115
|$2,187
|$1,925
|$1,706
|$1,531
|$12,464
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,253
|$7,986
|$7,658
|$6,748
|$8,976
|$44,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sportage SUV SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$5,091
|Maintenance
|$2,262
|$1,501
|$1,472
|$821
|$3,185
|$9,242
|Repairs
|$818
|$415
|$509
|$627
|$770
|$3,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,064
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,290
|Financing
|$1,032
|$831
|$615
|$385
|$138
|$3,001
|Depreciation
|$5,007
|$2,140
|$1,884
|$1,670
|$1,499
|$12,199
|Fuel
|$1,828
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$9,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,971
|$7,816
|$7,495
|$6,605
|$8,785
|$43,671
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sportage SUV EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$3,837
|Maintenance
|$1,705
|$1,132
|$1,110
|$619
|$2,400
|$6,965
|Repairs
|$617
|$313
|$384
|$472
|$580
|$2,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$802
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$972
|Financing
|$778
|$626
|$464
|$290
|$104
|$2,262
|Depreciation
|$3,773
|$1,613
|$1,420
|$1,258
|$1,129
|$9,194
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,775
|$5,891
|$5,648
|$4,977
|$6,621
|$32,912
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Sportage
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Kia Sportage in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Kia Sportage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019