Used 2016 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews
Fun to drive but disappointing fuel economy
I bought one of these about a month ago. I wanted a smaller SUV for my family, it's me, my wife, and two toddlers. Comfort of interior is pretty decent and we love the steering wheel (really comfortable). Ride quality is firm but I like it, I don't understand how anybody would want a "loose" suspension/ride. We got a pretty big snow storm recently and it did great and the AWD didn't even kick on. It's a very easy vehicle to drive, the only two complaints I have are the gas mileage is not as good as I'd like it to be, it averages out to around 22mpg. The second is that it can be hard to see any other vehicles when changing lanes. Overall I'm pretty happy with it and I think it was a pretty good buy, I would recommend it to anybody.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A stylish and sporty SUV
I purchased a 2016 Kia Sportage and was pleasantly surprised at the handling and peppiness of the sportage. There are many vehicles that use the word "Sport" but they rarely live up to the billing. I was really impressed by the sporty ride and handling of the Sportage. I have the model before the redesign that I love (the new style not so much). I have had no problems with the vehicle and have taken it on several road trips and she held up well.The seats are comfortable for long trips. The area where the Sportage does not shine is fuel economy. If the MPG's were a little better it would be a near perfect vehicle.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Still Best bang for the buck!
Purchase a previous rental LX AWD with 4700 miles for a $7000 savings over new. Vehicle is tight with no squeaks or rattles. Steering is good as well as handling, keeping in mind that it is a tall vehicle and not a sports car. Bought this model over the EX because the wife wanted simplicity. Another point to remember is the 10 year, 100,000 mile warranty. While the Nissan Rogue and Honda CRV and others are comparable, their prices are thousands more without the lengthy warranty or the high J. D. Power quality rating. Now has 12,562 on it and has been flawless. Great in the deep snow with AWD that can be locked for better traction. Only on snow or ice, not for dry road.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Need to have eyes like bats.
My one very BIG complaint is that the headlights are just terrible. Night driving is actually dangerous. These headlights should all be recalled and replaced. The mileage is also very poor. No reason why this car should be getting less milage then the one I traded in which was a 2010 Tuscan.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
Nice compact SUV
The 4cyl. is slugfest going up hill, and road noise/ wind noise is very noticeable, but overall nice Vehicle I love my Kia. dependable, comfortable, and excellent gas mileage. No problems what so ever.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sportage
Related Used 2016 Kia Sportage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento