Used 2016 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews

Fun to drive but disappointing fuel economy Eddie H. , 03/02/2016 LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful I bought one of these about a month ago. I wanted a smaller SUV for my family, it's me, my wife, and two toddlers. Comfort of interior is pretty decent and we love the steering wheel (really comfortable). Ride quality is firm but I like it, I don't understand how anybody would want a "loose" suspension/ride. We got a pretty big snow storm recently and it did great and the AWD didn't even kick on. It's a very easy vehicle to drive, the only two complaints I have are the gas mileage is not as good as I'd like it to be, it averages out to around 22mpg. The second is that it can be hard to see any other vehicles when changing lanes. Overall I'm pretty happy with it and I think it was a pretty good buy, I would recommend it to anybody. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A stylish and sporty SUV RG3000 , 12/19/2017 LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2016 Kia Sportage and was pleasantly surprised at the handling and peppiness of the sportage. There are many vehicles that use the word "Sport" but they rarely live up to the billing. I was really impressed by the sporty ride and handling of the Sportage. I have the model before the redesign that I love (the new style not so much). I have had no problems with the vehicle and have taken it on several road trips and she held up well.The seats are comfortable for long trips. The area where the Sportage does not shine is fuel economy. If the MPG's were a little better it would be a near perfect vehicle. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Still Best bang for the buck! Raymond Ptak , 01/08/2017 LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Purchase a previous rental LX AWD with 4700 miles for a $7000 savings over new. Vehicle is tight with no squeaks or rattles. Steering is good as well as handling, keeping in mind that it is a tall vehicle and not a sports car. Bought this model over the EX because the wife wanted simplicity. Another point to remember is the 10 year, 100,000 mile warranty. While the Nissan Rogue and Honda CRV and others are comparable, their prices are thousands more without the lengthy warranty or the high J. D. Power quality rating. Now has 12,562 on it and has been flawless. Great in the deep snow with AWD that can be locked for better traction. Only on snow or ice, not for dry road. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Need to have eyes like bats. tusabellin , 07/15/2016 EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 24 of 31 people found this review helpful My one very BIG complaint is that the headlights are just terrible. Night driving is actually dangerous. These headlights should all be recalled and replaced. The mileage is also very poor. No reason why this car should be getting less milage then the one I traded in which was a 2010 Tuscan. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse