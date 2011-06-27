  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. Used 2015 Kia Sportage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Kia Sportage LX Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Sportage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,400
See Sportage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/397.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,400
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,400
UVO eServices Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,400
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,400
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Interior Light Kityes
Cargo Matyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,400
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Cross Barsyes
Side Stepsyes
Puddle Lightsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Tow Hitchyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Maximum cargo capacity54.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3426 lbs.
Gross weight4608 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.1 degrees
Maximum payload1182 lbs.
Angle of departure28.2 degrees
Length174.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height64.4 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Exterior Colors
  • Sand Track
  • Sage Green
  • Signal Red
  • Clear White
  • Mineral Silver
  • Twilight Blue
  • Black Cherry
  • Bright Silver
Interior Colors
  • Alpine Gray , cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,400
P225/60R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Sportage Inventory

Related Used 2015 Kia Sportage LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles