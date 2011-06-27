Used 2015 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews

awesome suv todd , 12/21/2015 LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful I have been doing research on cars and suvs for the last 3 months while waiting for my settlement..test drove a few and after reading reviews and watching countless videos on utube from consumers and so called car experts i bought my kia sportage lx fwd used with 20000 miles on it and love this little suv..i looked at hyundai chevy ford mazda honda toyota nissan dodge mitsubishi and kia..i bought this one cheaper than all the rest and the warranty is 5yr 60k miles since its used which is still longer than the rest except hyundai is the same used..anyway i just took it out on vacation to ca. and it was raining windy and cold and it handled great..it went 1886 miles from tulsa to n.cal for 133 bucks which averaged between 26 and 33 mpg..thats going 70-80 mph on average..coming back i went to the coast down through san francisco down to los angeles up to las vegas and back home..averaged little better mpg at 27-33...overall average mpg was 29.7 mpg which is pretty good considering i drive the flow of traffic which at times was 85mph..plus out west there gas is 86 octane rating for regular unleaded..anyway the ride is no different than any other suv ive had..the noise is the same..road feel was the same and this sportage has electric assist steering which is a first for me and its different but it didnt take long to get used to..cornering was pretty good..wet traction was good..some reviews said traction and steering was bad well i didnt have any problems through the rainy wet roads i was still going 65 in a 70 mph speed limit..you should go slower when driving in rain anyway..power was ok..hey its a 4 cyl..not a v8...if you want power go buy a viper or corvette..or even a car with a v6...power was just fine for a 4cyl going through the mountains...anyway i think this suv for the price and looks should be in the top 3..i paid 18000 out the door for mine and for the money im very very happy with my decision to get this kia over all the other suvs i looked at... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little SUV/CUV Robert Brashears , 11/05/2015 EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I have owned my Sportage for a month now, and I am nothing less than thrilled with it from bumper to bumper. When KIA named the vehicle, the "Sport" aspect of "Sportage" is very appropriate, as the vehicle looks, handles and drives like a small sports sedan. Mine is the EX model, AWD. The EX package includes Panoramic sliding sunroof, leather seating surfaces (front/rear), leather wrapped steering wheel, heated and cooled ventilated front seats, power drivers seat with lumbar, dimming rear view mirror with Homelink, front/rear floor mats, cargo mat, fog lamps, power/folding heated side view mirrors w/turn indicators, Uvo touchscreen entertainment system with backup monitoring, bluetooth, Infinity speakers with 8" sub woofer, navigation, Sirius, keyless entry and push button start/stop, dual climate control, 18" wheels and tires, and a cooled glove box...all for a sticker of $31,650.00. That is an incredible value compared to other manufacturers vehicles in this segment. I found that a Ford, Mazda, Toyota or Honda with the same features, were anywhere from $4,000 to $6,000 more comparably equipped. They also don't come close to matching the 10 year 100,000 mile powertrain warranty, or 6 year 60,000 bumper to bumper warranty that KIA offers. My KIA has a 2.4L, inline 4 cyl. engine that produces 183 HP. It also has a 6 speed auto transmission w/manual mode. The engine is quite peppy, and getting up to 65-70 is no problem. The engine never sounds taxed, or over revved. Shifting is quiet, smooth and precise...no hedging or jerking. Fuel economy is okay...with a combined 22 mpg city/highway. But, the vehicle is full time AWD, so I am okay with that. I will be curious to see if that improves when I take it on the road this summer. The steering is precise, the suspension is taught, not stiff..so small bumps do not beat you to death. Road noise is minimal. and for having a smaller wheelbase, the ride is quite comfortable. It also tracks and corners very crisply, which I really appreciate for city and suburban driving, and getting on and off the expressways. The interior is very nicely appointed. Fit and finish is excellent. Quality materials...not a bunch of hard plastics, and all controls are easily accessible from the driving position. The tilt/telescoping steering wheel has all of the audio, cruise control, and hands free bluetooth controls on it, so no fumbling around with knobs while driving. The rear seating area has plenty of room for 2 adults...but 3 would be quite cramped. Nice headroom in the front and back, although the sloping roof line does require me to tilt my head to the side a bit when entering the vehicle. the sunroof provides a one touch open/close, as do the driver and passenger windows. The seats are quite comfortable, and the power controls and lumbar in the drivers seat make it quite easy to adjust to fit your personal comfort level and driving position. The exterior is sharp!...very sporty. Fit and finish is excellent. Just enough chrome accents to add to the appearance...however, I am not a big fan of the plastic fuel cover. It isn't cheaply made, but I have a feeling if you bumped into it just right, it is going to break...possibly snap off of it's hinges. I would prefer it if the cover were made of steel. Color options are limited...Silver, Black Cherry, White or Blue. Mine is white...and I love how clean it looks...personal preference. The 18" aluminium wheels are very nice, as are the Hancook tires. The provide an additional inch of ground clearance over the base model, and I like that...especially when the snow comes. So...in summary...this is a great little vehicle that 1. Looks amazing, 2. Has a ton of features, 3. Drives and rides exceptionally well, and 4. Has a warranty the other cannot touch, 5. All for a price that is very consumer friendly. All in all...5 stars! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

poor brakes Lucy Shorey , 05/21/2016 LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful 7300 miles and total front brake Failure And the dealership was not helpful Wanted over 300.00 dollars ,maybe 2 and 1/2 hours wait time My mechanic did it in 45 minutes for $200.00 What a rip off We called customer service and NO ONE HAD The Common courtesy to call back Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Value For The Price RichinVA , 11/03/2017 LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful My wife and I have had this SUV just under a year. We had really wanted a Kia Sorento as we'd already owned a 2011 Sorento and really liked it. What it ended up coming down to folks was price. We did not want a high car payment yet wanted an SUV for the cargo space and something good on gas. We purchased this Sportage with 23,000 miles on the odometer in excellent condition and got it for an exceptional price. We've taken it on a trip to northern New England and make frequent trips to North Carolina about 2.5 hours away. It's been super reliable, averages high twenties for gas mileage (have gotten up to 35mpg on trips), has more than enough power when needed, stops well and handles just fine. I'm getting ready to turn 60 and have many aches and pains, yet the 2.5 hour trips to North Carolina don't cause me undue discomfort. Yes, the seats are a bit hard, but if on longer trips you stop and stretch every couple hours or so they are fine. I didn't expect luxury seating in an economy SUV. The ride is quiet and the controls are easy to reach and use. As some people note the ride is a bit stiff, but unless you have to drive on rough or poorly maintained roads all the time it's no big deal. I might feel differently if I lived in New England, but here in Virginia where I live, and on our trips to North Carolina, most roads are smooth and in good condition. The dealership has been great to work with and as of 33.000 miles have had no issues. Overall my wife and I are very satisfied with this SUV and plan to keep it for several years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse