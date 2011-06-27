  1. Home
Used 2014 Kia Sportage SX Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Sportage
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$28,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/367.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,400
SX Premium Packageyes
Panoramic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,400
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,400
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,400
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,400
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Cross Barsyes
Side Stepsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Front track62.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3585 lbs.
Gross weight4696 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.1 degrees
Angle of departure28.2 degrees
Length175.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height64.4 in.
EPA interior volume126.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue
  • Signal Red
  • Clear White
  • Black Cherry
  • Mineral Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/55R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles