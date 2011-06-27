  1. Home
Used 2013 Kia Sportage EX Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Sportage
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower176 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
EX Premium Packageyes
Blue Interior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation Packageyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyes
iPod Cableyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Interior Light Kityes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
Side Stepsyes
Tow Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track63.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3355 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.1 degrees
Angle of departure28.2 degrees
Length174.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height64.4 in.
EPA interior volume126.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry
  • Sand Track
  • Signal Red
  • Twilight Blue
  • Bright Silver
  • Mineral Silver
  • Clear White
Interior Colors
  • Alpine Gray , premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Alpine Gray , leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/55R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
