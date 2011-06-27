Used 2013 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews

2013 LX Kia Sportage AWD Atvings@verizon.net , 12/25/2015 LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I have a 2013 Sportage AWD, I have over 70,000 miles and drive it every day. I have no complaints about this car. I am 6 ft 1" and feel very comfortable driving this car anywhere, even on long trips. You can't beat the AWD, it's actually better than the Suburus AWD system. As long as you do the regular oil changes and tire rotation, this car will perform the way you want it to.I would highly recommend this car to anyone, this is more bang for the buck without a doubt. And once again the AWD system is awesome, you will be surprised too. I will say a 5 star all the way around. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I would buy it all over again brookea , 10/11/2014 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Kia has a great warranty first and foremost. This car is stylish and convenient. For being an SUV it can make pretty sharp turns. It is spacious yet not monstrous. I am averaging about 27-29 highway and 22-23 in the city. I like the convenience of there being AC vents in the middle around the knee area so the back seat stays cool as well. It gets up and goes yet runs very quietly and smooth.

Not covered under the great 10yr 100k warranty Doug , 07/12/2017 EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This car has not been a bad car until the engine light appeared, P2006 is the code, runner control stuck closed. Only way to repair is replace the intake manifold which cost $1000 for the part and roughly 4-5hrs labor to accomplish. Oh and this is not covered by the "Great" warranty. Our Sportage has 85k miles we are the first owners bought it with 13 miles on it, 3 years and 10 months in first major repair is not covered under the warranty.... this is why we bought the car to avoid this situation with repair costs early on. I have learned my lesson. Go with the cars that are reliable and have a good reputation i.e. Honda, Toyota. dont trust the 10yr 100k mile warranty it doesn't cover a major component to the engine. **update at 110k the engine needed to be replaced and of course it is out of warranty. We provided all of our oil change records as this issue was a problem with models that had the turbo engine Kia, again did not stand by their product and hid behind "its out warranty, nothing we can do". Please stay away from KIA, it may be less expensive in the beginning but will surpass the expense of a quality vehicle throughout its short life. If you are looking to break down on a highway somewhere and find yourself stranded, buy a Kia. If you want to spend money on costly repairs, buy a Kia. If you want to find yourself renting a car, while costly and time consuming repairs are being done on your car, that was sold as being reliable, go to Kia. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fun driving but seats are awful latteaddict , 02/03/2013 54 of 63 people found this review helpful I waited for about a month to pass so I can review it better. We tried Ford Escape, Mitsubishi Outlander, Subaru CrossTrek - and finally given Sportage a shot since they updated their MPG ratings. (FYI, Kia has been sued and EPA made them update their MPG on the stickers.) Styling is great; it's designed by Peter Schreyer, brains behind Audi fame. I owned Audi and I find lot of cosmetic similarities. Performance is acceptable, does well in corners. No interior noise, like in some other 20K cars. I'm getting average 26MPG, with mindful driving. Only thing that peeves me so far is the interior seats are SPARTAN!!l i hate bucket seats period, but these are very firm and uncomfortable.