  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. Used 2012 Kia Sportage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Kia Sportage SX Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Sportage
More about the 2012 Sportage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,400
See Sportage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,400
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,400
SX Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,400
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,400
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Navigation Packageyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyes
Cargo Coveryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,400
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Maximum cargo capacity54.6 cu.ft.
Angle of departure28.2 degrees
Length175.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3466 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Angle of approach28.1 degrees
Height64.4 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue
  • Signal Red
  • Bright Silver
  • Black Cherry
  • Mineral Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,400
P235/55R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,400
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Sportage Inventory

Related Used 2012 Kia Sportage SX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles