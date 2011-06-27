Used 2012 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews
BUILT SOLID & FUN TO DRIVE
My first foreigners car..I exchange my Ford explorer V8 to this Brand new Sportage 2012 in Signal Red..I really liked it. I thought I am down grading my car to 4cylender car but not. I can't feel the difference. While I am going up a stiff hill I thought this car will give up on me. This baby went up up up up zoommmmm...Very cool . Very quality , firmed , the audio package wow wow wow..I didn't regret to buy this suv , paid in cash too.. When I am driving, I got so much attention .:) Love my Brand new sportage . I am not going to the pump very often like my v8 ford explorer..I love american made cars but I want to give this a try...Glad I did...No regrets..
Fun with Turbo
Overall I am very happy with my purchase. The car is actually faster then I expected. The Turbo must work wonders with the little 2.0 liter. Even at 80 MPH, it still has some room to go. I have the Navigation option which I think is overpriced & would probably be better off with just using my iPhone. Fuel economy is not as good as I expected but it never is & I drive it pretty aggressively. It seems to have more road noise than some of its competitors & this was supposed to be improved on this model year.
Just What I Wanted
I traded my Infiniti G37x (which I loved) for the Sportage primarily because the Infiniti was too fast for my soon-to-be-driving son. The gas mileage is not as good as I expected. In the first few hundred miles (I have 2500 now), I was getting about 25 mpg combined. That has since been averaging about 20-21 which is still better than the G37x. As for the price, I don't think there's a better value for what you get: AWD, Uvo system, nice cloth seats, backup camera. Drove the Mitsu Outlander Sport and Tucson, but the Mitsu 140hp was anemic and like the looks of Sportage better than Tuscon. Also, the Sportage's ride is not stiff, it's downright harsh, but I knew that going in. Great value.
Nice car, shame about the ride.
I like the Sportage. It looks good, is well built and the engine seems good. Fuel economy is very good if you are light footed. I get 33mpg at 65mph on the free way and about 24mpg on the school run. I want to love it but it's just too hard a ride especially on New England's appalling roads. I come from a relatively poor European country and the roads were nothing like these. A pothole was a rarity that you would call the police about! You feel every bump and road seam. Road noise is also a problem - a lot louder than my old 2005 Sportage EX. Handling is very good for a SUV. Steering is a bit weird -the self centering is very biased to the center which causes a torque drag on the wheel.
Save the manuals! 2012 fwd manual
I recently bought a 2012 base FWD manual and could not be happier. I wanted the function of a suv with the driving dynamics of a car and didn't want/need to spend a fortune. I also wanted to row the gears myself. After comparisons of all vehicles that met my criteria, I decided on the sportage because of value, comfort, room, and the fun to drive factor. Plenty of storage, plenty of power - great standard features. I have 3000 miles and am very happy with comfort (i'm 6'3), mileage (avg 27 mixed driving) and the fact that i'm always asked about it when i'm out and about. So far, I have no complaints.
Sponsored cars related to the Sportage
Related Used 2012 Kia Sportage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid