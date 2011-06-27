  1. Home
Used 2011 Kia Sportage EX Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Sportage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Torque168 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower176 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,295
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Premium Package w/Leather Seatsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,295
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,295
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Navigation Package w/Premium Audioyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,295
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,295
premium clothyes
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Wheel Locksyes
Tow Hitchyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Front track63.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3186 lbs.
Gross weight4497 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.1 degrees
Maximum payload1311 lbs.
Angle of departure28.2 degrees
Length174.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height64.4 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Exterior Colors
  • Clear White
  • Black Cherry
  • Bright Silver
  • Techno Orange
  • Twilight Blue
  • Sand Track
  • Mineral Silver
  • Signal Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Alpine Gray , premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Alpine Gray , cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,295
P235/55R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
