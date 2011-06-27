Used 2010 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Best value I've owned - 161k mi only minor repairs

Ocala Jo, 06/23/2016
LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

If you can find one used and it's been properly cared for, buy it! This baby is the Korean Energizer Bunny! I bought it new in July 2010, at over 161,000 miles, the only two times I needed help for it were a dead battery and a $2.99 O ring in the radiator that failed on my way to work one morning. Maintenance is not cheap, but worth it for a car that faithfully gets you where you're going. The only negatives are the awkward headrests (took a while to get it into a position that allows my head to remain upright) and the ride is a bit like a pickup truck--a non-luxury one. It's getting a bit long in the tooth--9 1/2 years--and doesn't have all the latest bells and whistles, but what is important to me is that it reliably gets me where I'm going. I hope to still be driving it for another 10 years. Whenever anyone asks me if I like my Kia, I answer with a resounding "YES!" When this one finally gives up, I'll first look at another Kia to replace it.

After 9+ yrs ownership and, still maintenance-free

J Howes, 03/13/2016
LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I bought this Kia new in March 2010 as a second car. After 9 years and 90,000 miles, this car needed no repairs until the past year, when the transmission malfunctioned (by not manually down-shifting from Drive to Low). Although Kia advertises a 10yr/100,000 powertrain warranty covering engine and transmission), they refused to honor the warranty, claiming gear shifting was not covered by the transmission warranty. The paint finish is outstanding and generous headroom is a plus for me (I'm 6' 5"). The radio's dim LCD display is impossible to see in bright sunlight. Also, at highway speeds, the cabin is not very quiet.

I love my kia

karla shoemake, 08/03/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I love my new Kia. It's the first one I have ever owned and I would and will definitely recommend it to others.

Report Abuse

Really good value for your buck

milfhunter79, 03/31/2018
LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought this from the original owner who babied this, only ever took it to the Kia dealership to have everything done to it. Did the timing belt and water pump a few times even got his wipers from kia they are stamped!!! I have currently on it 323,400 miles and it needs nothing, cant even hear the engine, not the most comfortable on long drives 2 hours plus but for the money you cant beat it. If you take care of it and do that timing belt it will be good to you.

1st kia

mike, 07/19/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Excellent, i was a little nervous of buying a kia, but now i am very happy i did. absolutely love it. Lots of power with the V6, gas mileage of around 24 mpg, it only has a 60 liter tank, in city i average 650 km to a tank. really good for a V6 4wd SUV.

Report Abuse
