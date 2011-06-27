Used 2009 Kia Sportage SUV Consumer Reviews
Awesome car
Living in Central Canada where the winter weather can get down into the -40C range, and the summer temps, like today, can hover in the +30C area, I read reports on the Sportage and decided to buy. I previously had a Kia Magentis for five years, which, to date is the best car I have ever owned. The Sportage is coming in a close second. Very comfortable, great ride, good on gas and excellent dealer service all add up to continuing with this brand next year. No problem starting in the cold weather and efficient air conditioning in the summer bring excellent reliability. I miss an inside armrest, wish it had digital temperature controls, but if that is all I have to complain about????
Very Happy with Purchase
Purchased as Christmas present for wife. Bought the Volcanic Red and that even scored more points. So far we are very happy with purchase and living in Central Illinois we have had the opportunity to drive under all extreme conditions. Sportage passed them all with flying colors. Plenty of room and quite comfortable to drive.
Disintegrating interior
Bought a used 2009 Sportage in NBA December with 65K miles. Almost immediately, the passenger door lock froze. Had to have that repaired to be able to use the door. The interior light sunglass holder is breaking up. Both plastic light buttons have come off and bits broken off and the latch for the sunglasses has broken off. It will cost $165 just for the part. I don't think I'm excessively hard on cars; I just let go of a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe with 235K miles that I'd bought new and never had these issues. I had heard great things about Kia the last 10 years, but I am very disappointed and will not buy another. Update - now the windows will not roll up from the driver's door controls.
09 Kia Sportage long term review
Purchased new in April of 09,21000 miles later no issues. Great small suv. NH winters can be rough, have driven on unplowed roads with 2 feet of snow and had no problems getting through on stock Kumo tires. Solid as the day i bought. MPG is 25-27 city/hwy. The lx 4 cylinder is basic and functional the inside, w/4 cylinder a great commuter car. Excellent Family work horse. Exterior finish is excellent. Looked at the subaru, but sportage was roomier, cant beat the warrenty.
A $16K 6cyl 4x4
What is not to like about a quality 4x4 6 cylinder SUV for $16K. Electric windows, power locks, cd player, excellent in the snow. Only one problem was the right side power mirror stopped working. Will wait for a month and see if any other little things pop up. The best deal is a 10 year / 100,000 mile warranty. Come on now see if you can come close to Toyota and Honda with this kind of deal. I researched this hard before I bought and I am please as punch to get this great car. Time will tell how it stand up but so far so good.
