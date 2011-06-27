Used 2009 Kia Sportage SUV Consumer Reviews

Awesome car gerardw , 07/05/2012 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Living in Central Canada where the winter weather can get down into the -40C range, and the summer temps, like today, can hover in the +30C area, I read reports on the Sportage and decided to buy. I previously had a Kia Magentis for five years, which, to date is the best car I have ever owned. The Sportage is coming in a close second. Very comfortable, great ride, good on gas and excellent dealer service all add up to continuing with this brand next year. No problem starting in the cold weather and efficient air conditioning in the summer bring excellent reliability. I miss an inside armrest, wish it had digital temperature controls, but if that is all I have to complain about???? Report Abuse

Very Happy with Purchase Dave , 01/21/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Purchased as Christmas present for wife. Bought the Volcanic Red and that even scored more points. So far we are very happy with purchase and living in Central Illinois we have had the opportunity to drive under all extreme conditions. Sportage passed them all with flying colors. Plenty of room and quite comfortable to drive.

Disintegrating interior R Miller , 03/06/2016 LX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Bought a used 2009 Sportage in NBA December with 65K miles. Almost immediately, the passenger door lock froze. Had to have that repaired to be able to use the door. The interior light sunglass holder is breaking up. Both plastic light buttons have come off and bits broken off and the latch for the sunglasses has broken off. It will cost $165 just for the part. I don't think I'm excessively hard on cars; I just let go of a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe with 235K miles that I'd bought new and never had these issues. I had heard great things about Kia the last 10 years, but I am very disappointed and will not buy another. Update - now the windows will not roll up from the driver's door controls. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

09 Kia Sportage long term review acer , 03/01/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Purchased new in April of 09,21000 miles later no issues. Great small suv. NH winters can be rough, have driven on unplowed roads with 2 feet of snow and had no problems getting through on stock Kumo tires. Solid as the day i bought. MPG is 25-27 city/hwy. The lx 4 cylinder is basic and functional the inside, w/4 cylinder a great commuter car. Excellent Family work horse. Exterior finish is excellent. Looked at the subaru, but sportage was roomier, cant beat the warrenty.