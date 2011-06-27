Used 2008 Kia Sportage SUV Consumer Reviews
GREAT VALUE!
Great car all in all. I bought it in Feb 09 for $15,000. I was looking at used cars and found this to be cheaper brand new than the used 4 cyl. 07 Ford Escape. I love the way it drives and it looks awesome. VERY SPORTY!!! My only complaints are the tires wore out around 20,000 miles and it cost around $700 to get 4 new ones! Kia told us that the tires for this vehicle are expensive and thats just the way it is. Gas mileage is my other complaint when i fist bought the car I was getting almost 23 on the highway and after replacing the tires with "gas saver" tires I now get about 19.5 highway. No one seems to know why the mileage has gone down. Except for those things I LOVE THIS CAR!
Love my 2008 Sportage
There isn't a more reliable vehicle. I've had the car for eight years and never had a problem after more than 90,000 miles. No GM car I've ever had can match that record. No car payment for the past four years and only cost has been regular oil changes. In eight years, changed the battery once and the tires once. Would buy again but the new model does not have the fold down front passenger seat. Thinking of buying a Buick Encore which does have the fold down front passenger seat but not confident it will be as reliable.
Vehicle is Passable, Service Stinks on Ice
Vehicle had defect issues with respect to door handles. Within one week, three of the four door handles broke off in my hand. Dealership claimed there was a recall, but used a recent ice storm to slither out of replacing the door handles. Wanted to charge me $500 per door. When asked about the fairness of doing such a thing, dealership shrugged me off and told me "you shouldn't have bought a used car". Vehicle performance is marginal. Acceleration isn't that great, almost no power. Vehicle doesn't seem to handle speeds above 75 very well. Mileage is terrible, but probably good for SUV. Vehicle is roomy, and interior laid out well.
Have I really become a Kia fan???
To be fair this is actually my girlfriend's car but I drive it almost as much as she does. Everything about this car is average: the interior, the exterior, the performance. Nothing impressive. But I have actually become a Kia fan because of the reliability. We've had this thing on several long road trips with no problems. Other than maintenance items and a transmission fluid change at 45k miles due to hard shifting this thing has never let us down. I have a rear-wheel drive V8 and am looking for an 4WD SUV for winter. I just might get a KIA Sportage of my own.
mountain road king
I had tried my kia sportage 4 wheel drive 6v from las vegas to salt lake city and back after two days, had feeling of confident that it works well in up and down the road, zigzag was not a road threat at all, it can be maneuver easily and controlled, engine power is excellent, it will not turn you down, At first I am not confident about her performance, but with long driving, I can testify that it is a quality SUV, I don't blame myself for having Kia brand.
