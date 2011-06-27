  1. Home
Used 2008 Kia Sportage EX Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Sportage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,895
full time 4WDyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/361.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,895
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,895
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,895
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,895
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3527 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.5 degrees
Maximum payload1162 lbs.
Angle of departure28.7 degrees
Length171.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Exterior Colors
  • Smokey Brown
  • Volcanic Red
  • Royal Jade Green
  • Champagne Metallic
  • Black Cherry
  • Smart Blue
  • Clear White
  • Satin Silver
  • Steel Silver
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,895
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/60R16 99T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
